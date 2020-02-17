Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.    6305   JP3787000003

HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

(6305)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi Construction Machinery : Test marketing begins of mini excavator for civil construction use ZX60C-5A developed for Chinese market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 09:07pm EST

mini excavator used in urban civil engineering ZX60C-5A

The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group is working toward realization of globally unified 'Made by Hitachi' quality with the aim of standardizing and enhancing the level of quality throughout the entire group. The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group is highly rated on the Chinese market for the quality and performance of its products, including their durability and operability, and its after-sales service using ConSite® to support stable operation of construction machinery by remote monitoring and data reporting is also highly regarded.

Due to urban development in China and demand for infrastructure construction, demand for mini excavators is growing rapidly. The mini excavator for civil construction use was developed to meet the needs of the Chinese market with its demand for better cab comfort, for mainly used for excavation work and cost-performance of products while maintaining existing quality and performance.

Following Hitachi Construction Machinery's drafting of a product strategy through the collection and aggregation of customer needs, the mini excavator for civil construction use was jointly developed by Hitachi Construction Machinery (China) Co., Ltd. which develops and manufactures mini and hydraulic excavators in China, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Tierra Co., Ltd. which is responsible for the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group's compact machinery business. The mini excavator for civil construction use leverages the knowledge obtained through Value Engineering activities* in mini excavator development to date while incorporating the needs of the Chinese market.

Applications of mini excavator are diverse, such as civil construction, agriculture and forestry, landscaping, animal husbandry, demolition work, snow removal and others. The current mini excavator has the optimal specifications and structure for civil construction use such as road construction.

For example, of cab equipment and parts which have little direct effect on operability, the product price of the hydraulic equipment some parts which are key components of hydraulic excavators is suppressed by using domestic Chinese manufacturers that meet Hitachi Construction Machinery's quality standards. In addition, the visual work field, comfort and a higher level of safety have been ensured by adopting a bigger cab than on previous mini excavators. At the same time, high durability has been achieved by upgrading the structural members used for the machinery body frame, while amenities such as the audio equipment can be selected at will by the customer after purchase of the mini excavator for civil construction use.

The current mini excavator for civil construction use was developed for test marketing and the timing of the launch and price of a mass-produced model are as yet undecided.

The Hitachi Construction Machinery Group will continue to share the market needs of countries and regions including China within the group and to promote product development in line with market needs in collaboration with its bases in Japan and around the world.

*： Value Engineering is a method in which the 'value' of products and services is understood through the relationship between the 'functionality' that they should provide and the 'costs' which are applied to increase the 'value' through a systematized process. Hitachi Construction Machinery Group are not simply reducing costs but aiming to achieve a balance between improving value for customers and improving the profits.

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 02:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHI
09:07pHITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Test marketing begins of mini excavator for civ..
PU
01/29UPDATE1 : Japanese companies brace for disruption in China from virus outbreak
AQ
01/29HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., : Half-year results
CO
2019HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Global Expansion of “ConSite® Parts Web S..
PU
2019HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Bradken Begins Shipment of Genuine Dump Bodies ..
PU
2019HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Launch of ConSite OIL Starting in Southeast Asi..
PU
2019HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Agreement Signed for Joint Investment in the Hi..
PU
2019HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LT : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 979 B
EBIT 2020 91 477 M
Net income 2020 56 241 M
Debt 2020 197 B
Yield 2020 3,01%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 642 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3 067,86  JPY
Last Close Price 3 020,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kotaro Hirano President & Director
Tatsuro Ishizuka Chairman
Tetsuo Katsurayama Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Eiji Fukumoto Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Osamu Okada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-6.50%5 898
PACCAR, INC.-5.51%25 882
KOMATSU LTD.-10.55%20 100
KUBOTA CORPORATION-4.73%19 075
KNORR-BREMSE8.91%17 275
EPIROC AB4.29%14 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group