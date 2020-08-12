JGB yields rise, curve steepens as traders eye Treasury auction

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Yields on longer-dated Japanese
government bonds rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Treasuries
ahead of a record auction of 10-year U.S. government debt later
in the day.
Japan's yield curve steepened slightly as long-term yields
rose. Short-term yields, however, held steady at a high level as
some investors stuck to the sidelines.
The United States will sell a record $38 billion in 10-year
notes later in the day and $26 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Both auctions are an important test of global investor
demand for fixed income amid the economic disruptions caused by
the spread of the coronavirus.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to
151.83, with a trading volume of 20,860 lots.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.035%, and the 20-year JGB yield climbed 1.5
basis points to 0.410%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.580%.
The five-year yield was unchanged at minus
0.095%, which was the highest since June 7.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus
0.120%, which was the highest yield since April 2.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)