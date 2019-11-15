Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation    8036   JP3678800008

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(8036)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

[Dec 11-13, 2019: Tokyo, Japan] SEMICON Japan 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 03:04am EST

Hitachi High-Technologies is the sole provider of a full range of Semiconductor Processing Solutions Our integrated solutions fulfill a variety of demands from the industry even for novel materials and unprecedented complex processing required for the cutting-edge LSI, (Logic and Memory), purpose-specific devices for IoT appliances (5G, RF) and SiC power devices.
Our exhibits for 'Observation, Measurement and Analysis' as well as for 'Processing' contribute to customers' new value creation from R&D to mass production in the leading-edge technology.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
Hitachi High-Tech Solutions Corporation
Hitachi High-Tech Fielding Corporation
Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems Corporation

Dates

Dec.11（Wed)~13（Fri) 2019
10：00~17：00

Venue

  • Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan
    South Hall 1 / 2 / West Hall
    Hotel&Travel

Admission

Free of charge ,need to registration

Organized by

SEMI

Hitachi High-Technologies Group Booth

South Hall 1: 7527

Exhibitor seminars (Free)

Venue:
West Hall 1 (2nd floor) Exhibitor Seminar Room

Theme:
Revision of P47 : Test method for Evaluation of Line-Edge Roughness and Linewidth Roughness
Dec.12 (Thu) 13：40~14：30

Happy hour invitation

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 08:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
03:04a[DEC 11-13, 2019 : Tokyo, Japan] SEMICON Japan 2019
PU
11/06HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Strengthening Our Portfolio of Transmission Electron..
PU
11/06[NOV 17-19, 2019 : Tokyo, Japan] International Symposium on Porous Materials 201..
PU
10/18[OCT 23-26, 2019 : Beijing, China] 2019 Beijing Conference and Exhibition on Ins..
PU
10/15[NOV 4-6, 2019 : Shenzhen, China] Shenzhen International Lithium Battery Technol..
PU
09/27HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/12HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Silver Medal at the 45th WorldSkills Competition
PU
08/05HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Analytical & Medical Solutions Business Briefing
PU
08/01[SEP 4-6, 2019 : Tokyo, Japan] JASIS 2019 Japan Analytical & Scientific Instrume..
PU
07/11HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Selected Three Years in a Row for Inclusion in All E..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 706 B
EBIT 2020 61 222 M
Net income 2020 45 835 M
Finance 2020 179 B
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 921 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7 017,70  JPY
Last Close Price 6 700,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Miyazaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryuichi Kitayama Chairman
Toyoaki Nakamura Chairman
Shunichi Uno CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Katsutaka Kimura Senior Managing Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION101.20%8 498
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.80%83 234
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE46.32%52 596
EMERSON ELECTRIC23.15%45 259
NIDEC CORPORATION32.97%43 067
EATON CORPORATION PLC32.22%37 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group