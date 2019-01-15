Hitachi High-Technologies Acquires All Shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., a U.S. Manufacturer of Electron Sources

Tokyo, Japan, January 16, 2019 - Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036, Hitachi High-Tech) announced that on January 15, 2019 Hitachi High-Tech acquired all issued shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc. (Head Office: Oregon, U.S.A.; Representative: William Mackie, APTech), which develops, manufactures and sells electron sources for use in electron microscopes and other instruments. Following the acquisition of all APTech shares, Hitachi High-Tech will strive to expand sales of APTech's products through the global sales network and marketing capabilities it has developed as a trading company specializing in high tech products for advanced industry. Concurrently, Hitachi High-Tech will conduct research and development activities at APTech focused on electron source-related technologies.

APTech was founded in 1995 by members of a team carrying out research and development into electron beam products at the Linfield Research Institute, the research arm of the current Linfield College*. Since its founding, APTech has achieved sustained growth as one of the world's few companies that possess electron source manufacturing technologies. The electron sources manufactured by APTech are used as core technologies in many different products, and support manufacturing activities in a wide range of fields. For example, APTech's electron sources are used in X-ray tubes for medical and scientific instruments, and as well as metal-processing applications.

Through the acquisition of all APTech shares, Hitachi High-Tech will strive to expand sales of APTech products, thereby driving business growth at both companies. This will be done by leveraging Hitachi High-Tech's marketing activities in a diverse array of business fields and its global sales network, where it excels as a trading company, and by harnessing the consulting capabilities of its sales engineers, which are currently being enhanced. In addition, Hitachi High-Tech and APTech will pursue joint development activities based on Hitachi High-Tech's product development capabilities, one of its strengths as a manufacturer, and APTech's electron source manufacturing technologies.

While maintaining its globally well-established company name and brands, APTech will continue to supply customers with products manufactured based on its advanced technological capabilities and expertise.

By having APTech as a new member of HHT Group, Hitachi High-Tech will capture synergies between its trading company and manufacturer functions and provide a full value chain spanning customers' research and development to manufacturing, sales and service activities. By doing so, Hitachi High-Tech will deliver high value-added solutions that address customer needs.

*A private college founded in Oregon, U.S.A.

About APTech