Hitachi High-Technologies Commences Local Production for the Hitachi Clinical Analyzer 3110 for Chinese market

- Strengthening the Delivery of Solutions Through an Integrated Manufacturing, Marketing and Servicing System in China -

Tokyo, Japan, September 4, 2018 - Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036, Hitachi High-Tech) announced today that it will commence local production in China for the Hitachi Clinical Analyzer 3110, a new model for the Chinese market. Previously, Hitachi High-Tech had produced all finished products for clinical analyzers at its manufacturing sites in Japan. By conducting the production of finished products for this new model for the Chinese market at a local site, Hitachi High-Tech will work to enhance cost competitiveness, as well as deliver products that more closely fit the needs of the Chinese market.

The Hitachi High-Tech Group has been working to strengthen its manufacturing, marketing and servicing system in China in the Biotechnology and Medical Products Business, with the aim of expanding business in the Chinese in-vitro diagnostics (IVD*) market, which continues to grow steadily. In 2013, Hitachi High-Tech increased the production capacity of Hitachi Instrument (Suzhou), Ltd. (General Manager: Masaaki Hanawa, HIS), by completing the construction of a new building. HIS conducts the production of units and consumables for clinical analyzers and other items. In 2016, Hitachi High-Tech established Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (General Manager: Zhang Tao) as a joint venture to undertake marketing and servicing operations for IVD analyzers and reagents in China. Working closely with Chinese reagent companies, this joint venture has expanded the delivery of total, one-stop solutions throughout China.

In the Hitachi High-Tech Group's Biotechnology and Medical Products Business, Hitachi High-Tech will commence production of finished products for the 3110, a new small clinical analyzer model for the Chinese market, at HIS, with the aim of further enhancing competitiveness in the Chinese market. This will enable Hitachi High-Tech to produce products that speedily address the needs of the Chinese market and its customers as well as supply highly cost competitive and high-quality products to the Chinese market.

Going forward, Hitachi High-Tech will strive to expand the development and sales in China and further enhance its ability to deliver solutions in the IVD business to the country, thereby helping to maintain and enhance people's health.

Hitachi High-Tech Group will consistently aim to 'be Global Top in high-tech solutions,' and respond swiftly to the needs of customers and markets, working from the customer's perspective as a fast-moving creator of cutting-edge businesses.