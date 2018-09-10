Hitachi High Technologies : Company PR video in Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems Corporation published.

Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems Corporation provides cutting edge social infrastructure inspection systems that contribute to the safety, security and comfort of our communities.

Starting with our Shinkansen power line and track comprehensive inspection vehicles, now various railway companies use test cars equipped with measuring devices incorporating our technology.

Our track geometry and overhead wiring inspection systems ensure safety, reliability and comfort for passengers, by enabling inspection runs at operational speeds, day or night.

In addition, we offer technologies, products, systems and services to meet the growing needs of customers' and society within the social infrastructure segment beyond those pertaining to railways.