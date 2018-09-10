Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi High-Technologies Corp    8036   JP3678800008

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP (8036)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hitachi High Technologies : Company PR video in Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems Corporation published.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 01:57am CEST

Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems Corporation provides cutting edge social infrastructure inspection systems that contribute to the safety, security and comfort of our communities.

Starting with our Shinkansen power line and track comprehensive inspection vehicles, now various railway companies use test cars equipped with measuring devices incorporating our technology.
Our track geometry and overhead wiring inspection systems ensure safety, reliability and comfort for passengers, by enabling inspection runs at operational speeds, day or night.
In addition, we offer technologies, products, systems and services to meet the growing needs of customers' and society within the social infrastructure segment beyond those pertaining to railways.

  • Inspection systems for public transportation, etc.

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 23:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
01:57aHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Company PR video in Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems C..
PU
09/06HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Charged Part..
AQ
09/06HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Application Titled "Sample Observation Device..
AQ
09/04HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Launches HM1000A screening equipment for phthalates
PU
09/04HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Commences Local Production for the Hitachi Clinical ..
PU
08/23HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : "Blood Collecting Device" in Patent Application Appr..
AQ
08/16HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : "Automatic Analyser" in Patent Application Approval ..
AQ
08/16HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Reagent Vessel Holder For An Analy..
AQ
08/16HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Method For Stirring A Mixed Liquid..
AQ
08/16HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Biopolymer A..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14NAND And DRAM Oversupply And Morgan Stanley's Downgrade Of Applied Materials 
04/24Hitachi High Technologies  reports FY results 
01/26Hitachi High Technologies 9M results 
2017Hitachi High Technologies reports 1H results 
2017Hitachi High Technologies  reports Q1 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 775 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 47 492 M
Finance 2019 195 B
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 11,47
P/E ratio 2020 10,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 549 B
Chart HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Duration : Period :
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 827  JPY
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Miyazaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryuichi Kitayama Chairman
Toyoaki Nakamura Chairman
Shunichi Uno CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Katsutaka Kimura Senior Managing Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP-17.84%4 941
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.26%65 071
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.75%47 631
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-8.98%43 139
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.82%42 052
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.96%36 448
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.