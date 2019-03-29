Log in
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP

(8036)
[June 4th-5th, 2019: Duisburg, Germany] 40. VDI-Forum Maintenance 2019

0
03/29/2019 | 05:42am EDT

The maintenance Forum is the meeting place for the maintenance industry in Germany. In 2019, the event will once again take up and discuss current solutions and developments. The importance of maintenance for a company's productivity, ability to deliver and competitiveness is increasing. To ensure that maintenance can fulfil its tasks responsibly and reliably, it is crucial to success whether and at what cost reliable, meaningful information on the actual condition and maintenance requirements of each individual machine can be obtained at an early stage. Learn from our experts how high availability is guaranteed and how production accuracy is maintained over a long period of time. Learn how to minimize downtime and avoid unplanned downtime!

Hitachi High-Technologies will present, who projects are realized from first customer encounter, workshops, pilot realizations, up to the usage of the productive system.

Place

Duisburg, thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:41:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 746 B
EBIT 2019 64 650 M
Net income 2019 46 253 M
Finance 2019 204 B
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 13,72
P/E ratio 2020 13,49
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 634 B
Chart HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Duration : Period :
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5 239  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Miyazaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryuichi Kitayama Chairman
Toyoaki Nakamura Chairman
Shunichi Uno CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Katsutaka Kimura Senior Managing Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP38.14%5 725
KEYENCE CORPORATION29.54%79 321
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.00%44 969
EMERSON ELECTRIC13.07%41 272
NIDEC CORPORATION18.23%38 446
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.31%33 671
