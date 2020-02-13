Log in
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation    8036   JP3678800008

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(8036)
[March 05.2020: Stassfurt, Germany] Inspection of electronic components with an electron microscope

02/13/2020

Hitachi Electron Microscopy Overview

Hitachi TM4000-
Thousands of scientists and engineers worldwide have selected the Hitachi Tabletop TM4000 to address their research, quality control & failure analysis needs.
Compact, easy to use, fast results, low maintenance cost. Everything you need in a modern research and quality control world. The TM4000 Series features innovation and cutting-edge technologies which redefine the capabilities of a tabletop microscope. This new generation of the long-standing Hitachi tabletop microscopes (TM) integrates ease of use, optimized imaging, and high-image quality, while maintaining the compact design of the well-established Hitachi TM Series products. Experience the new dimension of tabletop microscopes with the Hitachi TM4000 and TM4000Plus.

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:20:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 706 B
EBIT 2020 63 934 M
Net income 2020 48 476 M
Finance 2020 197 B
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 1 104 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7 814,29  JPY
Last Close Price 8 030,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 8,34%
Spread / Average Target -2,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Miyazaki Executive President & Representative Director
Ryuichi Kitayama Chairman
Shinji Sakurai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy GM-DX Project
Toshiyuki Ikeda Chief Technology Officer
Hideyo Hayakawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.75%10 035
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.52%83 862
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.60%57 780
EMERSON ELECTRIC-3.19%45 172
EATON CORPORATION PLC9.30%42 799
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.22%39 175
