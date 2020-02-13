[March 05.2020: Stassfurt, Germany] Inspection of electronic components with an electron microscope

Hitachi Electron Microscopy Overview

Hitachi TM4000-

Thousands of scientists and engineers worldwide have selected the Hitachi Tabletop TM4000 to address their research, quality control & failure analysis needs.

Compact, easy to use, fast results, low maintenance cost. Everything you need in a modern research and quality control world. The TM4000 Series features innovation and cutting-edge technologies which redefine the capabilities of a tabletop microscope. This new generation of the long-standing Hitachi tabletop microscopes (TM) integrates ease of use, optimized imaging, and high-image quality, while maintaining the compact design of the well-established Hitachi TM Series products. Experience the new dimension of tabletop microscopes with the Hitachi TM4000 and TM4000Plus.