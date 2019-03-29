Log in
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP

(8036)
[May 15th, 2019: Stassfurt, Germany] I4.0 and IOT Seminar

03/29/2019

With the digitization of production, terms such as industry 4.0, Internet of Things, data-based services, and smart manufacturing have emerged. But what are the differences and benefits in everyday operational production?

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe in collaboration with the RFT Radio and Television Technology Museum in Stassfurt is happy to invite local companies to the Industry 4.0 and IOT Seminar - Digitization in Production.

Different directions in digitization are introduces to open up the topic. Our more than 100 years of experience in production engineering and more than 60 years in software development form the basis for Hitachi experience in this field. With examples, we show how Predictive Maintenance and Predictive Quality can be used to avoid downtime and reduce production waste. The examples will focus on discrete manufacturing, the chemical and process industries and oil & gas.

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:41:07 UTC
