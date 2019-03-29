[May 15th, 2019: Stassfurt, Germany] I4.0 and IOT Seminar

With the digitization of production, terms such as industry 4.0, Internet of Things, data-based services, and smart manufacturing have emerged. But what are the differences and benefits in everyday operational production?

Hitachi High-Technologies Europe in collaboration with the RFT Radio and Television Technology Museum in Stassfurt is happy to invite local companies to the Industry 4.0 and IOT Seminar - Digitization in Production.

Different directions in digitization are introduces to open up the topic. Our more than 100 years of experience in production engineering and more than 60 years in software development form the basis for Hitachi experience in this field. With examples, we show how Predictive Maintenance and Predictive Quality can be used to avoid downtime and reduce production waste. The examples will focus on discrete manufacturing, the chemical and process industries and oil & gas.