[Nov 4-6, 2019: Shenzhen, China] Shenzhen International Lithium Battery Technology Exhibition 2019

10/15/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

2019 3rd Shenzhen International Lithium Battery Technology Exhibition, abbreviated as IBTE, will be held from November 4th to 6th at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. As the biggest lithium battery technology exhibition in China, IBTE focus on the dynamic LIB, energy storage LIB and 3C LIB. The official side events include The 5th China International Lithium Battery Technology Forum and other lithium battery related exhibitions.

Hitachi High Technologies Corporate has a comprehensive solution in the field of lithium battery, covering from R&D development, product manufacture to quality control. We are welcome you to come to Hitachi High Tech booth to have a technical communication with our product experts.

Date November 4 (Monday) - 6(Friday), 2019
Venue Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center
Organizers D1LD, Lithium 100, China Lithium Battery Industry Association and CCPA
Booth Hall No.7, 7A98
Admission
Gift voucher Click to download, visit Hitachi High-Tech booth, and present to redeem a free gift

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 02:32:01 UTC
