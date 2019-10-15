[Nov 4-6, 2019: Shenzhen, China] Shenzhen International Lithium Battery Technology Exhibition 2019

2019 3rd Shenzhen International Lithium Battery Technology Exhibition, abbreviated as IBTE, will be held from November 4th to 6th at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. As the biggest lithium battery technology exhibition in China, IBTE focus on the dynamic LIB, energy storage LIB and 3C LIB. The official side events include The 5th China International Lithium Battery Technology Forum and other lithium battery related exhibitions.

Hitachi High Technologies Corporate has a comprehensive solution in the field of lithium battery, covering from R&D development, product manufacture to quality control. We are welcome you to come to Hitachi High Tech booth to have a technical communication with our product experts.