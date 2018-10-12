[November 21-22, 2018: Amsterdam, Netherlands] 2nd International VDI Conference - Digitalization in the Process Industry

Process industry and IT companies gather to learn from experiences of internationally operating companies about strategies for the introduction of digital solutions, proven to be successful in practice. At the international VDI conference, domain experts share new opportunities with the digital transformation for the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Renowned international companies explain on how they successfully applying digital solutions in the context of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT). This knowledge helps participants to develop individual strategies for their company to benefit from the digital transformation.

Providing solutions for process optimization and asset performance, Hitachi High Technologies Europe (HTE) presents their take on the digitalization in the process industry. For this transformation process, HTE showcases their experience with typical customer journeys.

Date November 20th - 21st, 2018 Place Amsterdam, Netherlands