Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi High-Technologies Corp    8036   JP3678800008

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP (8036)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

[November 21-22, 2018: Amsterdam, Netherlands] 2nd International VDI Conference - Digitalization in the Process Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:18am CEST

Process industry and IT companies gather to learn from experiences of internationally operating companies about strategies for the introduction of digital solutions, proven to be successful in practice. At the international VDI conference, domain experts share new opportunities with the digital transformation for the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Renowned international companies explain on how they successfully applying digital solutions in the context of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT). This knowledge helps participants to develop individual strategies for their company to benefit from the digital transformation.
Providing solutions for process optimization and asset performance, Hitachi High Technologies Europe (HTE) presents their take on the digitalization in the process industry. For this transformation process, HTE showcases their experience with typical customer journeys.

Date

November 20th - 21st, 2018

Place

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
03:18a[NOVEMBER 21-22, 2018 : Amsterdam, Netherlands] 2nd International VDI Conference..
PU
09/26HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/10HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Company PR video in Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems C..
PU
09/04HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Launches HM1000A screening equipment for phthalates
PU
09/04HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Commences Local Production for the Hitachi Clinical ..
PU
08/06HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : InnoTrans 2018 World's leading transport trade fair ..
PU
07/31HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES T : A Transformative Schottky Field Emission ..
PU
07/13HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Establishment of a Joint Venture to Provide Shared F..
PU
06/08Hitachi High-Technology's Indonesia arm in solar power JV
AQ
05/18Etrion completes 13.2MW PV project in Japan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14NAND And DRAM Oversupply And Morgan Stanley's Downgrade Of Applied Materials 
04/24Hitachi High Technologies  reports FY results 
01/26Hitachi High Technologies 9M results 
2017Hitachi High Technologies reports 1H results 
2017Hitachi High Technologies  reports Q1 results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 772 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 47 125 M
Finance 2019 196 B
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 10,52
P/E ratio 2020 9,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 499 B
Chart HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Duration : Period :
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 696  JPY
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Miyazaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryuichi Kitayama Chairman
Toyoaki Nakamura Chairman
Shunichi Uno CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Katsutaka Kimura Senior Managing Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP-28.76%4 451
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.63%66 076
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.25%47 751
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.52%41 956
NIDEC CORPORATION-10.02%40 507
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.73%38 125
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.