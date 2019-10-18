[Oct 23-26, 2019: Beijing, China] 2019 Beijing Conference and Exhibition on Instrumental Analysis (BCEIA 2019)

The BCEIA - Beijing Conference and Exhibition on Instrumental Analysis - is a professional event and conference for instrumental analysis. The event takes place every two years alternating with China's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics analytica China. The exhibition covers all types of analytical instruments such as microscopes, chromatographs and spectroscopes, laboratory equipment, reagents and chemicals to calibration facilities. The BCEIA will also be accompanied by a conference with presentations by renowned international experts of the industry and various presentations.

Hitachi High Technologies Corporate has a comprehensive solution in the field of life sciences, food processing, environmental monitoring, quality assurance, chemical industry, steel and metallurgy and electronics, covering from R&D development to quality control. We are welcome you to come to Hitachi High Tech booth to have a technical communication with our product experts!