HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(8036)
[Oct 23-26, 2019: Beijing, China] 2019 Beijing Conference and Exhibition on Instrumental Analysis (BCEIA 2019)

10/18/2019 | 12:19am EDT

The BCEIA - Beijing Conference and Exhibition on Instrumental Analysis - is a professional event and conference for instrumental analysis. The event takes place every two years alternating with China's leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics analytica China. The exhibition covers all types of analytical instruments such as microscopes, chromatographs and spectroscopes, laboratory equipment, reagents and chemicals to calibration facilities. The BCEIA will also be accompanied by a conference with presentations by renowned international experts of the industry and various presentations.

Hitachi High Technologies Corporate has a comprehensive solution in the field of life sciences, food processing, environmental monitoring, quality assurance, chemical industry, steel and metallurgy and electronics, covering from R&D development to quality control. We are welcome you to come to Hitachi High Tech booth to have a technical communication with our product experts!

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 04:18:06 UTC
Latest news on HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
12:19a[OCT 23-26, 2019 : Beijing, China] 2019 Beijing Conference and Exhibition on Ins..
PU
10/15[NOV 4-6, 2019 : Shenzhen, China] Shenzhen International Lithium Battery Technol..
PU
09/27HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/12HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Silver Medal at the 45th WorldSkills Competition
PU
08/05HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Analytical & Medical Solutions Business Briefing
PU
08/01[SEP 4-6, 2019 : Tokyo, Japan] JASIS 2019 Japan Analytical & Scientific Instrume..
PU
07/11HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Selected Three Years in a Row for Inclusion in All E..
PU
04/22HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Information about the Termination of Support for Ato..
PU
04/11[MAY 7TH-10TH, 2019 : Stassfurt, Germany] Control International trade fair
PU
04/03HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Launches the SU3800 and SU3900 Scanning Electron Mic..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 715 B
EBIT 2020 60 351 M
Net income 2020 44 314 M
Finance 2020 208 B
Yield 2020 1,76%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 879 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 549,10  JPY
Last Close Price 6 390,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Miyazaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryuichi Kitayama Chairman
Toyoaki Nakamura Chairman
Shunichi Uno CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Katsutaka Kimura Senior Managing Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION91.89%8 158
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.28%74 431
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE37.64%49 447
EMERSON ELECTRIC13.89%41 409
NIDEC CORPORATION25.56%40 450
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.57%34 049
