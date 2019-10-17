Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi : Automotive Systems Starts Mass Production of High Voltage and High Output EV Inverter, the First in the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Tokyo, October 18, 2019 --- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced the start of mass production for their 800-volt compatible high voltage and high output electric vehicle (EV) inverter, which increases EV practicality and enables long-distance driving. The product contributes to both comfortable acceleration performance of the vehicle and faster charging times. For this inverter, the mounting technology of the power semiconductor was newly developed to realize an 800-volt system. Due to the product's high cooling performance and high voltage, compared to the previous generation of inverters, the new inverter delivers twice the voltage and 2.7 times higher power density.

Globally, the adoption of electric vehicles has been expanding in line with tightening environmental regulations. The European Union (EU) has made it mandatory to reduce average CO2 emissions from 120.5g/km in 2018 to below 95g/km by 2021. In China, automakers are also accelerating promotion of EVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and others, as they are required to comply with the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) credit policies that have been implemented starting 2019.

As most EVs are based on a 400-volt system, in order to increase the vehicle's driving range, additional batteries with parallel connection are required. This results in increasing the battery capacity but also the charging time. However, an 800-volt system enables the battery to be charged with the necessary amount of energy over a short period, allowing for fast charging of high capacity batteries. To make the 800-volt system possible, Hitachi Automotive Systems undertook a complete review of its inverter insulation structure to develop a compact power module with double-sided cooling and new high voltage insulation heat dissipation mounting technology. Compared to the previous generation of inverters, the solution delivers twice the voltage at 800 volts and 94.3kVA/L, equating to 2.7 times higher power density.

Hitachi Automotive Systems is committed to assisting the further adoption of electric vehicles by automotive manufacturers, and contributing to global environmental conservation by continually enhancing our electric motors, inverters, and other electric powertrain systems.

About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including Powertrain Systems, Chassis Systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 02:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI, LTD.
10:09pHITACHI : Automotive Systems Starts Mass Production of High Voltage and High Out..
PU
10:46aHITACHI : Launches Dashboard for Building Owners and Managers to Check the Opera..
AQ
01:13aHitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
AQ
10/16HITACHI : and Frasers Property Sign S$100 Million MOU to Drive Digital Transform..
AQ
10/16HITACHI : opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase
AQ
10/11Bain and Carlyle among shortlisted bidders for Japan's Hitachi Chemical - sou..
RE
10/10HITACHI : Expands Its Elevators and Escalators Business in Laos
AQ
10/10HITACHI : Vantara Accelerates Customers' Journey to Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud ..
AQ
10/10MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Completes 880MW Natural Gas-Fired GTCC, Jawa-..
AQ
10/10HITACHI : Expands Its Elevators & Escalators Business in Laos
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 126 B
EBIT 2020 764 B
Net income 2020 459 B
Debt 2020 483 B
Yield 2020 2,46%
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 4 043 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 270,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 184,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer & Senior GM-Finance
Norihiro Suzuki CTO, Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Group
George William Buckley Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.48.11%36 932
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.23.85%117 733
3M COMPANY-14.88%93 299
SIEMENS AG3.43%88 020
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY17.57%77 671
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.22.95%50 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group