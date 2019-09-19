Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi : Chaskey Message Authentication Technology Developed for IoT Systems Supporting Key Infrastructure Adopted by ISO/IEC for Lightweight Cryptography

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Enables high-speed processing with little memory when compared with standard encryption technologies

Tokyo, September 20, 2019, Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501; 'Hitachi') and KU Leuven today announced that Chaskey, the jointly developed message authentication technology for small IoT devices such as sensors or controllers, was adopted as international standard for lightweight cryptography ISO/IEC*129192-6, after obtaining final approval from the International Organization for Standardization ('ISO'). The standardization was made possible with the cooperation of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology ('AIST', Japan). Chaskey enables high-speed processing with less memory than other cryptographic technologies. The standard enables the introduction of security to small components of critical infrastructure and vehicle systems resulting in an overall more secure infrastructure.

The development of IoT technology has connected a broad range of devices to the Internet, which has enabled convenient and ubiquitous access to information. However, this has also led to an increased need for security management, to prevent the leakage of information and to protect the privacy of users. During the last years, ISO has been working the standard ISO/IEC 29192 that specifies lightweight cryptography for small IoT devices. In order to manage IoT systems safely in real time, there is a need for fast and authenticated transfer of sensor and control information in order to enable correct and in-time control decisions. However, computational and memory resources in small IoT devices are limited. This creates a need for new cryptographic algorithms that are fast and that require limited memory. Together Hitachi and KU Leuven have developed the Chaskey algorithm that can protect authenticity of information in small IoT devices. Chaskey requires five time less memory and is two to seven times faster than current standards. Chaskey can be characterized as follows.

1. Parameter selection technology that realizes high speeds with various CPUs.

Chaskey utilizes the ARX design*2that uses the basic operations present in every CPU. The ARX design yields a small memory footprint and uses operations that are aligned with the register size of the CPU. The KU Leuven has developed a special tool that allows to fine-tune the parameters of the algorithm to achieve high-speed processing with 8-bit to 32-bit CPUs present in small IoT devices.

2. Construction of message authentication function suited to IoT data processing

With IoT systems, there is a need for low latency data processing of short strings for sensor data and control commands. There is also a need to quickly change cryptographic keys, which is known as key agility. It has been shown that the Even-Mansour technique developed for block ciphers can be used in Chaskey to achieve fast and secure key expansion resulting in a very high key agility.

Starting with Chaskey, Hitachi and KU Leuven will apply cryptographic technology to innovative products, and will continue their research collaboration on critical infrastructure security in order to create a safe and secure digital society.

Note:

*1IEC: International Electrotechnical Commission*2ARX (Addition-Rotation-XORing) design: a method that organizes processing only with addition, rotation, and logical operations installed in most CPUs.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About KU Leuven

KU Leuven is Europe's most innovative university. Located in Belgium, it is dedicated to research, education, and service to society. KU Leuven is a founding member of the League of European Research Universities (LERU) and has a strong European and international orientation. Our scientists conduct basic and applied research in a comprehensive range of disciplines. University Hospitals Leuven, our network of research hospitals, provides high-quality healthcare and develops new therapeutic and diagnostic insights with an emphasis on translational research. The university welcomes more than 50,000 students from over 140 countries. The KU Leuven Doctoral Schools train approximately 4,500 PhD students.
https://www.kuleuven.be/english/

For more information regarding this release

Research & Development Group, Hitachi, Ltd.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 02:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI, LTD.
10:47pHITACHI : Chaskey Message Authentication Technology Developed for IoT Systems Su..
PU
10:36pHITACHI : Chaskey Message Authentication Technology Developed for IoT Systems Su..
AQ
09/18Huawei Suspended From Global Forum Aimed at Combating Cyber-Security Breaches
DJ
09/18MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : KAHRAMAA, QEWC and MHPS Sign MOU on Internship Pro..
AQ
09/17HITACHI : to Integrate Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Consulting to Accelerate Glob..
PU
09/13SUZUKI MOTOR : Hitachi Automotive Systems stereo camera with night time pedestri..
AQ
09/12HITACHI : Automotive Systems Stereo Camera with Night Time Pedestrian Detection ..
AQ
09/12HITACHI : Automotive Systems stereo camera with night time pedestrian detection ..
PU
09/10HITACHI : Vantara Brings Industrial IoT to the Production Floor With Lumada Manu..
AQ
09/10HITACHI : Hosts 'Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2019 TOKYO'
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 126 B
EBIT 2020 764 B
Net income 2020 459 B
Debt 2020 483 B
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 8,74x
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 3 928 B
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 238,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 065,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive President, CEO & Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Omori Chief Information Officer
Norihiro Suzuki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.43.89%36 409
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL27.13%120 856
3M COMPANY-12.12%96 325
SIEMENS AG-0.84%84 438
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.91%81 860
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS24.16%50 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group