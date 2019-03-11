Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi Chemical flooded with buy orders on report of sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:04am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Hitachi Chemical were untraded on Monday, hit with a glut of buy orders after a report that parent company Hitachi Ltd was considering a sale of its stake at a hefty premium of more than 40 percent.

Hitachi Ltd is looking to offload its 51 percent stake in Hitachi Chemical for more than 300 billion yen ($2.70 billion), Kyodo news reported after the market closed on Friday.

That would value the chemical firm at around 588 billion yen, representing a 42 percent premium to Friday's closing price, according to Reuters calculations.

"We have been considering multiple options for achieving higher corporate value but nothing has been decided at this moment," Hitachi Ltd said in a statement.

Shares of Hitachi Chemical were untraded, flooded with buy orders at 2,386 yen in early afternoon trade and up by their daily limit of 20 percent.

"Hitachi has spun out companies within its group in the past and increased their profitability, so such expectations are supporting Hitachi Chemical," said a general manager at a domestic brokerage. "Hopes for a premium being added to Hitachi Chemical are leading to bids."

Shares of Hitachi Ltd were up 5.2 percent at 3,318 yen at 0351 GMT, making it the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei 225 <.N225>, which was up 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by David Dolan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI CHEMICAL CO LTD -1.59% 1986 End-of-day quote.24.13%
HITACHI, LTD. -2.44% 3154 End-of-day quote.11.65%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21025.56 Real-time Quote.5.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI, LTD.
12:04aHitachi Chemical flooded with buy orders on report of sale
RE
03/10ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Worries Of A Global Slowdown Accelerate
DJ
03/07HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : introduces new X-MET8000 Optimum Geo analyser
AQ
03/06HITACHI : TUV SUD certificate confirms compliance with FOSS licences
AQ
03/06HITACHI : to Extend Tender Offer Period for Shares of Yungtay
AQ
03/06HITACHI : SBI and Hitachi Launch Joint Venture
AQ
03/06HITACHI : March 6, 2019Hitachi to Extend Tender Offer Period for Shares of Yungt..
PU
03/05HITACHI : firms caught deploying foreign trainees illegally
AQ
03/05HITACHI : Continues Partnership with Team Penske in 2019
AQ
03/04HITACHI : Vantara Doubles Down on Partner Business, Drives Growth Across Robust ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 452 B
EBIT 2019 529 B
Net income 2019 215 B
Debt 2019 361 B
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,71
P/E ratio 2020 7,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 3 049 B
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 761  JPY
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive President, CEO & Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Omori Chief Information Officer
Norihiro Suzuki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.11.65%27 413
3M COMPANY4.89%115 672
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL15.41%110 522
SIEMENS-2.30%90 854
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.83%83 395
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.32%48 845
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.