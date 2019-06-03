Log in
Hitachi : IR Day 2019

0
06/03/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

June 4, 2019

This information was filed with and made public at the Tokyo Stock Exchange at 12:00 on June 4, 2019 JST.

Presentation Material
Supplementary Information
Webcast
Timetable 12:30-12:45 CEO Remarks
12:45-13:25 Smart Life Sector
13:40-14:20 IT Sector
14:30-15:10 Energy Sector
15:25-16:05 Industry Sector
16:15-16:55 Mobility Sector
16:55-17:15 Q&A with CFO

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 03:53:01 UTC
