Hitachi : January 15, 2019Hitachi Wins 600 EMU Train Cars for Intercity Express Service from the Taiwan Railways Administration

HITACHI, LTD.
January 15, 2019 Hitachi Wins 600 EMU Train Cars for Intercity Express Service from the Taiwan Railways Administration

01/14/2019 | 09:14pm EST

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Tokyo, Japan, January 15, 2019 --- Taiwan Hitachi Asia Pacific Co., Ltd., a local group company of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) in Taiwan ('Hitachi'), has been awarded today an order of approx. NT$ 44.3 billion (approx. 160 billion yen) for the supply of 600 Electric Multiple Unit ('EMU') train cars (12 cars x 50 trainsets) for Intercity Express service from the Taiwan Railways Administration ('TRA'), railway operator, and Bank of Taiwan, procurement agent of TRA.

TRA has set 'TRA Train Purchasing and Renewal Plan(2015～2024)' which will increase railway transportation capacity by replacing existing train cars with a large number of new cars. Based on this plan and under the new supply contract, new train cars will be delivered from 2021 and will eventually enter into service, running across Taiwan.

As a total rail solution provider, Hitachi has been providing railway solutions globally ranging from urban railways to high speed railways. In Taiwan, Hitachi has considerable experience of providing rail solutions including train cars and substation facilities. Hitachi has received high recognition for delivery of TEMU1000 rail train cars, the first tilting train in Taiwan (nick-named as 'Taroko') since the start of commercial service in May 2007 for its operational record and for Hitachi's after-sales service.

Hitachi will continue to provide high-quality, highly reliable train cars to contribute to the further development of Taiwan's rail infrastructure and accelerate the global development of its railway systems.

Specifications of new EMU for Intercity Express

Type Intercity Express Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Train
Formation 12-car formation
Electric AC 25kV 60 Hz catenary system
Track gauge 1,067mm
Maximum operating speed 140km / h
Maximum design speed 150km / h

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled JPY9.3 trillion (US$88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 02:13:08 UTC
