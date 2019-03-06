Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi : March 6, 2019Hitachi to Extend Tender Offer Period for Shares of Yungtay, Elevator Company Based in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 03:22am EST

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Taipei, March 6, 2019 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, 'Hitachi'), is currently conducting a public tender offer (1)to acquire all issued shares of Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 1507, 'Yungtay'), an elevator and escalator company based in Taiwan, via Hitachi Elevator Taiwan Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi. Hitachi Elevator Taiwan Co., Ltd. decided to extend the period of this public tender offer (originally from January 17, 2019 to March 7, 2019) to April 22, 2019. Today, Hitachi applied to the Financial Supervisory Commission ('FSC') regarding this extension. The application of this extension was made in view of the fact that examinations by relevant government authorities (approval for investment by foreign nationals from the Investment Commission under the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, and decision by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission that they will not prohibit the merger) are expected not to be completed by March 7, in compliance with Paragraph 2 of Article 18 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies.

For any competitive public tender offer for securities issued by a public company, a report of public tender offer must be filed with the FSC and a public announcement must be made at least five trading days prior to the expiry date of the original public tender offer period, according to Paragraph 2 of Article 7 of the Regulations Governing Public Tender Offers for Securities of Public Companies. Competitive public tender offers regarding this matter have not been confirmed five trading days prior to the expiry date of the original public tender offer period (February 26, 2019), and there is no possibility that a competitive public tender offer will be made from this point on.

Hitachi, as the sole offeror during this public tender offer period, intends to acquire all issued shares of Yungtay, and incorporate Yungtay as a wholly owned subsidiary. There are no changes in the conditions of this public tender offer other from the public tender offer period.

Overview of this Public Tender Offer

Offer price for the tender offer 60.0 TWD per share in cash
Tender offer period From January 17, 2019 to April 22, 2019
Number of issued shares (2) 408,690,200 shares
(excluding Yungtay's treasury shares)
Number of shares held by the Hitachi Group (3) 47,725,739 shares
Maximum number of shares to be acquired 360,964,461 shares
(excluding Yungtay's treasury shares)
Minimum number of shares to be acquired 88,504,328 shares
(excluding Yungtay's treasury shares)
Tender agent for the tender offer KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
(1)News release dated January 16, 2019 entitled 'Hitachi Commences Public Tender Offer for Shares of Yungtay, Elevator Company Based in Taiwan' (2)As of October 17, 2018(3)As of January 16, 2019

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 08:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI, LTD.
03:24aHITACHI : SBI and Hitachi Launch Joint Venture
AQ
03:22aHITACHI : March 6, 2019Hitachi to Extend Tender Offer Period for Shares of Yungt..
PU
03/05HITACHI : firms caught deploying foreign trainees illegally
AQ
03/04HITACHI : Continues Partnership with Team Penske in 2019
AQ
03/04HITACHI : Vantara Doubles Down on Partner Business, Drives Growth Across Robust ..
AQ
03/04HITACHI : Consumer Marketing and Hitachi Appliances to Announce of the Name of a..
AQ
03/04HITACHI : to Strengthen Business Structures by Integrating Five Group Companies ..
AQ
03/04HITACHI : to Strengthen Business Structures by Integrating Five Group Companies
AQ
03/04HITACHI : March 4, 2019Hitachi to Strengthen Business Structures by Integrating ..
PU
03/01HITACHI : Consumer Marketing and Hitachi Appliances to Announce of the Name of a..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 452 B
EBIT 2019 529 B
Net income 2019 218 B
Debt 2019 361 B
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 13,16
P/E ratio 2020 7,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 3 209 B
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 761  JPY
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive President, CEO & Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Omori Chief Information Officer
Norihiro Suzuki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.17.52%28 702
3M COMPANY8.57%119 473
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.67%113 533
SIEMENS-0.16%93 355
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY30.65%89 401
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.24%50 399
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.