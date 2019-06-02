Log in
Hitachi : Receives 106 Elevator Order for Large-scale Office Buildings in Hyderabad, India

06/02/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Hyderabad, India, June 3, 2019 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501 / 'Hitachi') today announced that Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. ('Hitachi Building Systems') and Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd. ('Hitachi Lift India') which is in charge of sales and maintenance service for elevators and escalators in India have been awarded a contract to supply a total of 106 elevator units by Phoenix Group for Phoenix Spaces 285 and Phoenix Aquila, which are large-scale office buildings to be constructed in Hyderabad, a major city in South India. This is the largest order for Hitachi group's elevators and escalators in India.

The new installation market for elevators and escalators in India exceeds 50,000 units per year, making it the world's second largest market, with strong potential for continued steady growth. In January 2008, Hitachi established Hitachi Lift India and installed a large number of elevators and escalators for luxury apartments, hotels and office buildings, mainly in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Hitachi Building Systems and Hitachi Lift India will deliver 72 elevators for the large-scale building complex Phoenix Spaces 285, located in a suburb of Hyderabad's financial district and scheduled for completion in February 2020. Hitachi Lift India will also deliver 34 elevators for Phoenix Aquilia, an office building located in the center of Hyderabad's financial district, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2019. Both sites will facilitate comfortable passenger transportation by adopting a destination floor reservation system which assigns an elevator immediately to passengers on registering destinations in the lobby and activates lighting to efficiently indicate the assigned elevator, and 'Future Reference-Trajectory Control,' a group control system aiming to minimize waiting by predicting future travel needs from learned operation patterns.

Moving forward, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will globally supply safe, secure and comfortable elevators and escalators as well as services that help resolve customers' various issues in urban spaces to contribute to a sustainable society.

Outline of Ordered Elevator Specifications

1. Phoenix Spaces 285

Type Rated Speed Capacity Units
Passenger Lift 105m/min 1,360 / 1,632kg 24units
150m/min 1,350 / 1,600kg 24units
60m/min 748kg 12units
60 / 105m/min 952 / 1,360 / 1,496 / 1,632kg 6units
Service lift 105m/min 1,350kg 6units

2. Phoenix Aquila

Type Rated Speed Capacity Units
Passenger Lift 105m/min 1,360 / 1,632kg 12units
150 / 180m/min 1,350 / 1,600kg 12units
60m/min 748kg 6units
Service lift 105m/min 1,350kg 4units

Outline of Phoenix Spaces 285

Building Usage Developer Location Floors
Office,
Commercial facility 		Phoenix Spaces
Private Limited 		Puppalaguda Mandal,
Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad, Telangana, India 		Tower 1:L1～19 upper floors, basement 4 floors
Tower 2:L1～19 upper floors, basement 4floors
Tower 3:L1～19 upper floors, basement 4floors

Outline of Phoenix Aquila

Building Usage Developer Location Floors
Office Phoenix Spaces
Private Limited 		Gandipet Mandal,
Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad, Telangana, India 		Building A:L1～25 upper floors, basement 3 floors
Building B:L1～18 upper floors, basement 3 floors

External view of Phoenix Spaces 285 and Phoenix Aquila (image)

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 02:13:09 UTC
