Hitachi : September 14, 2018Hitachi's First Dedicated Compact Proton Therapy System to be Supplied to Tokushukai Medical Group

09/14/2018 | 04:18am CEST

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

System will be Installed at Shonan Kamakura Advanced Medical Center,
Scheduled to be Complete in September 2020

Tokyo, September 14, 2018 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, 'Hitachi') announced today that it has received an order for the compact proton therapy system from Tokushukai Medical Group, and the system will be installed at Shonan Kamakura Advanced Medical Center, which is planned to be built near Shonan Kamakura General Hospital. This is the first order for Hitachi's dedicated compact proton therapy system.

Following the expansion of demand for proton therapy system with minimized footprint worldwide, Hitachi has developed dedicated single room proton therapy system ('Single Room Solution'). Single Room Solution features optimized system configuration, reducing the footprint to 70% of conventional solution, realizing installation in urban limited areas and contributing to lower the initial cost and shorten the lead time. Other features include spot scanning technology for treating certain forms of cancer and full rotating gantry with cone beam CT for precise patient positioning, sustaining high performance technologies in minimized footprint.

Tokushukai Medical Group, operating 339 medical facilities in Japan, is planning to build Shonan Kamakura Advanced Medical Center near Shonan Kamakura General Hospital, targeting to complete in September 2020. Four-story building with one basement floor will be comprehensive center for proton therapy, BNCT (Boron Neutron Capture Therapy), RI (Radioisotope) therapy and drug discovery research and support through the use of PET (Positron Emission Tomography).

Hitachi has been proactively promoting particle therapy business worldwide, supplying world-class facilities around the world with its highly reliable and proven particle therapy systems, which have treated more than 16,000 patients, and integrating Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's particle therapy system business in June 2018. Under the new organization, Hitachi will provide products and services with higher performance and added value, including Single Room Solution and hybrid system combined with capability of proton and heavy ion therapy.

As Hitachi expands its healthcare business, it will continue to accelerate the globalization of its particle therapy system business and contribute to cancer treatment around the world.

Single Room Solution will be introduced at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting to be held in San Antonio from October 21, 2018.

Overview of Particle Therapy

Particle Therapy is an advanced type of cancer radiotherapy. Protons extracted from hydrogen atoms, or carbon ions are accelerated up to 70% of the speed of light. This energy is concentrated directly on the tumor while minimizing radiation dose to surrounding healthy tissue. Particle therapy improves the quality of life for cancer patients since the patient experiences no pain during treatment and the procedure has very few side effects compared to that of traditional radiotherapy. In most cases, patients can continue with their normal daily activities while undergoing treatment.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 02:17:07 UTC
