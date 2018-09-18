Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Bangkok, September 18, 2018 - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, 'Hitachi') and Hitachi Asia Ltd. showcases a spectrum of smart innovations including IoT platform 'Lumada' at the third Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2018 BANGKOK, as part of its effort to create digital solutions for customers in Thailand.

Themed 'Illuminating 'Thailand 4.0'', the forum includes a presentation which explores how solutions from the new Lumada Center Southeast Asia ('Lumada Center') can contribute towards smarter factories, logistics and healthcare across the country. The one-day event also features a panel discussion on solutions that can fuel the growth of a smart and sustainable city.

Dovetailing business presentations led by key opinion leaders across the public and private sector, the Hitachi Social Innovation Forum (HSIF) showcases Hitachi's first Lumada Center, as well as smart solutions across the domains of manufacturing, urban development, healthcare and home appliance.

HSIF is Hitachi's global flagship event, aimed at deepening awareness of its Social Innovation Business across the region.

Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO of Hitachi, said: 'Hitachi regards Thailand as an important market, and we target our manufacturing investment for the ASEAN region including the Thai market. With the official launch of Lumada Center Southeast Asia in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), we will accelerate the creation of digital solutions as tools to enhance productivity and innovation across the manufacturing, logistics, energy and transportation sectors.'

As Hitachi's first Lumada Center established in the world, the facility integrates successful IoT solutions from countries around the world, including Japan, China and the United States of America. The facility, located at Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate, was officially unveiled on September 17.

With Hitachi's IoT platform 'Lumada', the center delivers advanced capabilities to turn data into intelligent actions, to advance the economic aspirations of Thailand.

Mr. Yoshito Kodama, Managing Director of Hitachi Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said: 'We continue to support the national push for 'Thailand 4.0'. Through the roll-out of Lumada Center Southeast Asia, we aim to promote the use of IoT technologies to upskill Thailand's workforce, contribute towards the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry, and propel the country's shift upwards on the economic value chain.'

Building on developmental initiatives rolled out by the Thai government towards forging a smart, value-based economy, Hitachi will continue to work with its partners to create customised, digital solutions to benefit the local community.

