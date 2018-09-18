Log in
Hitachi : September 18, 2018Hitachi Showcases IoT Platform "Lumada" and Digital Solutions to Solve Societal Challenges in Thailand

09/18/2018 | 05:48am CEST

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Bangkok, September 18, 2018 - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, 'Hitachi') and Hitachi Asia Ltd. showcases a spectrum of smart innovations including IoT platform 'Lumada' at the third Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2018 BANGKOK, as part of its effort to create digital solutions for customers in Thailand.

Themed 'Illuminating 'Thailand 4.0'', the forum includes a presentation which explores how solutions from the new Lumada Center Southeast Asia ('Lumada Center') can contribute towards smarter factories, logistics and healthcare across the country. The one-day event also features a panel discussion on solutions that can fuel the growth of a smart and sustainable city.

Dovetailing business presentations led by key opinion leaders across the public and private sector, the Hitachi Social Innovation Forum (HSIF) showcases Hitachi's first Lumada Center, as well as smart solutions across the domains of manufacturing, urban development, healthcare and home appliance.

HSIF is Hitachi's global flagship event, aimed at deepening awareness of its Social Innovation Business across the region.

Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara, President and CEO of Hitachi, said: 'Hitachi regards Thailand as an important market, and we target our manufacturing investment for the ASEAN region including the Thai market. With the official launch of Lumada Center Southeast Asia in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), we will accelerate the creation of digital solutions as tools to enhance productivity and innovation across the manufacturing, logistics, energy and transportation sectors.'

As Hitachi's first Lumada Center established in the world, the facility integrates successful IoT solutions from countries around the world, including Japan, China and the United States of America. The facility, located at Amata City Chonburi Industrial Estate, was officially unveiled on September 17.

With Hitachi's IoT platform 'Lumada', the center delivers advanced capabilities to turn data into intelligent actions, to advance the economic aspirations of Thailand.

Mr. Yoshito Kodama, Managing Director of Hitachi Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said: 'We continue to support the national push for 'Thailand 4.0'. Through the roll-out of Lumada Center Southeast Asia, we aim to promote the use of IoT technologies to upskill Thailand's workforce, contribute towards the digitalisation of the manufacturing industry, and propel the country's shift upwards on the economic value chain.'

Building on developmental initiatives rolled out by the Thai government towards forging a smart, value-based economy, Hitachi will continue to work with its partners to create customised, digital solutions to benefit the local community.

About Hitachi Asia Ltd.

Hitachi Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is headquartered in Singapore. With offices across seven Asean countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - the company is focused on its Social Innovation Business to answer society's challenges. Hitachi Asia and its subsidiary companies offer a broad range of information & telecommunication systems, power systems, social infrastructure & industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, home appliances and others. For more information on Hitachi Asia, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.sg.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 03:47:06 UTC
