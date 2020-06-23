Hitachi Vantara Federal : Names Gary Hix Chief Technology Officer

Technology and government veteran to lead company’s federal technology innovation and strategy

Hitachi Vantara Federal, a leader in data-driven solutions and services for the Federal Government, today announced Gary Hix as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A trusted advisor to federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies with decades of experience successfully solving unique IT challenges to achieve results, Hix will drive strategy execution, thought leadership, and innovation management of the company’s technology portfolio for Federal customers.

“Gary is uniquely suited to solving the complex information technology demands facing federal agencies today. He brings not only a wealth of experience and expertise to the senior leadership team but the exceptional ability to optimize the performance capabilities of our data-driven technology assets to further the company’s command of the Federal IT space,” said Dave Turner, president and CEO of Hitachi Vantara Federal.

As CTO, Hix will capitalize on his deep understanding of federal data infrastructure roadmaps and industry trends to ensure Hitachi Vantara products meet stringent federal government requirements. In addition, he’ll work hand-in-hand with Hitachi Vantara Federal’s government customers to develop solutions that are customized to their specific needs. Gary previously led and will continue to lead the Hitachi Vantara Federal Solutions Consultant team, which is comprised of seasoned storage veterans who are at the forefront of developing customer solutions that ensure government agencies can meet their mission requirements. By simply listening to customer needs, Solutions Consultants can identify the correct approach to needs and provide the results the agency is looking for.

“As we’ve learned over the last few months, technology demands can turn at any moment, and it’s important to be flexible and creative in solving those challenges. I’m excited to continue to work with an organization that embraces innovation and look forward to helping Hitachi Vantara Federal’s government customers leverage our exceptional technology capabilities to architect, implement, and maintain IT data outcomes in which they can have confidence," added Hix.

Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara Federal, Hix served as a program architect at IBM’s Cloud Services Division where he was responsible for a $500 million cross brand sales strategy. Earlier in his career he held the role of Channel Technology Executive at Novus Consulting Group where he oversaw a $16 million book of business, ongoing presales, and delivery of new solutions. In addition to these professional accomplishments, Hix has developed patents for management complexity factors delivering services in an IT environment and tier-based data management storage solution.

About Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation

Hitachi Vantara Federal, Corporation, implements data and analytics solutions that meet the federal government’s needs today and tomorrow. Hitachi Vantara Federal provides pathways to the cloud and converged IT systems through virtualization, storage and DCC to reduce IT complexity and increase the efficiency of the U.S. government. Hitachi Vantara Federal is able to offer the best information and operation technology from across the Hitachi family to provide exceptional value to government agencies. Hitachi Vantara Federal Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. For more information, please visit: www.hitachivantarafederal.com. Follow Hitachi Vantara Federal on Twitter @HVFederal.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.HitachiVantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016 (ended March 31, 2017) totaled 9,162.2 billion yen ($81.8 billion). The Hitachi Group is a global leader in the Social Innovation Business, and it has approximately 304,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation, Hitachi is providing solutions to customers in a broad range of sectors, including Power / Energy, Industry / Distribution / Water, Urban Development, and Finance / Government & Public / Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

