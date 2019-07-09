Log in
Hitachi : Young Leaders Initiative Inspires Youth Leaders to Become Change Makers through Digital Transformation

07/09/2019 | 03:03am EDT

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

The 15th edition of the youth leadership programme convenes 32 youths from eight
countries across Southeast Asia and Japan to embrace digitalisation as an enabler
towards a sustainable future

Singapore, July 9, 2019 --- Hitachi Asia Ltd. officially unveiled the 15th edition of Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative (HYLI 2019) with a focus on fostering a sustainable future and inspiring digital ambitions in youths. Guest-of-Honour, Mr. S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information graced the opening ceremony of the four-day immersion programme from July 9 to 12 in Singapore. During Minister Iswaran's address, he spoke about Singapore's digital transformation journey, and urged youths to explore ways of seizing opportunities and driving transformative change in Singapore's digital future.

Themed 'Digital Transformation for a Sustainable Future', this year's iteration brings together 32 ambitious youths from eight countries, namely Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam to discuss the possibilities that digital transformation will bring.

Reimagining possibilities for sustainable future

A keynote speech by Tan Sri Datuk Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria, Executive Director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Secretariat and panel interactions were designed to help youths develop insights on how they can leverage emerging digital technology to address development challenges in Southeast Asia.

Dr. Kazuo Yano, Fellow, Hitachi, Ltd., spoke on how artificial intelligence can provide real value to business using examples from 60 cases already applied in 14 domains, and shared how the real purpose of technology is to realise human happiness and well-being.

Over the next three days, field activities will be conducted to give youths a glimpse into real-world examples of integrating digital thinking to power innovative growth. This includes a visit to the Deloitte Future Mobility Centre and the Singapore Mobility Gallery to understand how digital technology changes the landscape of the mobility field.

HYLI will culminate on July 12 with a series of presentations by the youth leaders who will bring their collective knowledge to demonstrate how they can harness smart technologies to solve societal challenges in the region creatively and sustainably in front of an esteemed advisory panel.

Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara, President & CEO of Hitachi, Ltd., said: 'It is heartening to see stakeholders from diverse backgrounds and expertise supporting HYLI's vision of inspiring and nurturing young Asian leaders. It is pertinent that we discuss paths towards a sustainable future, against a backdrop of rapid digitalisation, with the young student delegates at HYLI 2019, who will be the drivers of a better tomorrow. Hitachi is rooted in its mission to contribute to society, and we aim to improve the social, environmental and economic values in society, as outlined in our newly formulated 2021 Mid-term Management Plan. I believe the HYLI young leaders will spread their wings to drive the improvement of these three aspects as we move into the future.'

HYLI is Hitachi's long-standing community relations programme which brings together outstanding youth leaders in the region with government officials, business leaders, NGO representatives and industry experts to discuss regional and global issues. Since its inauguration in Singapore in 1996, HYLI has offered over 340 students, including more than 50 Singapore alumni, the unique opportunity to broaden their outlook while promoting Asian values and cross-cultural understanding.

About Hitachi Asia Ltd.

Hitachi Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is headquartered in Singapore. With offices across seven ASEAN countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - the company is focused on its Social Innovation Business to answer society's challenges. Hitachi Asia and its subsidiary companies offer a broad range of information & telecommunication systems, power systems, social infrastructure & industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, home appliances and others. For more information on Hitachi Asia, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.sg.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:02:06 UTC
