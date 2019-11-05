Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hitachi : and Centre Léon Bérard cancer center in Lyon to launch a research collaboration in the fight against cancer with AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 09:20pm EST

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Lyon, France, 6 November, 2019 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, 'Hitachi') and Centre Léon Bérard (CLB), a leading French Comprehensive Cancer Center in Lyon-France, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to jointly promote research and development aimed at improving the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment of cancer and established a new research laboratory called Hitachi Lyon Lab on the CLB site, starting November 5th.
In this collaboration, Hitachi and CLB will conduct research and development of novel technologies to detect and diagnose cancers exploiting medical images such as CT/MRI using artificial intelligence (AI) and to predict response to radiation therapy using tumor genomic and transcriptomic data.

According to statistics from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Japan has the largest number of CTs and MRIs per million people. With the improvements of diagnostic imaging equipment, the number of images read by radiologists is increasing, and technologies that reduce the burden on radiologists using artificial intelligence are being actively developed. In addition, as a result of dramatic progress in gene analysis technology in recent years, it has become possible to analyse individual genome information at low cost, and personalized medicine that provides medical care suitable for each individual has been a key concern mainly in developed countries.

Hitachi provides solutions that improve the quality and efficiency of medical care, from diagnostic/clinical fields such as diagnostic imaging equipment and particle therapy systems to informatics fields such as IT and AI. In addition, Hitachi has been contributing to maintaining and improving people's quality of life by delivering particle therapy systems to a number of world-renowned hospitals, where more than 60,000 people have been treated with Hitachi's systems so far.

CLB is a Comprehensive Cancer Center in Lyon - Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, France, whose missions are care, research and education. It is affiliated to UNICANCER, the French Comprehensive Cancer Centers federation, counting twenty other cancer centers. CLB provides state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients such as innovative therapies and radiation therapy. Images, as well as molecular data from tumors, are collected and stored overtime for research purpose, upon consent from patients.

Hitachi and CLB will conduct joint research at Hitachi Lyon Lab to improve the efficiency of diagnosis and treatment of cancer, by combining CLB's clinical expertise and patient data related to cancer treatment with Hitachi's know-how in diagnostic imaging and IT/AI. Specifically, they will jointly develop diagnostic imaging technologies to detect potential cancer sites and assist radiologists' diagnosis from image data such as CT and MRI using AI. Identification of biomarkers exploiting genomic data in the context of resistance will allow to predict responses and prognoses upon radiation treatment.

Hitachi will continue to accelerate global R&D with advanced medical institutions and universities in the healthcare field, and will work with partners in joint research to create new value and contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of care.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Medical Systems Europe

Hitachi Healthcare in Europe is represented by Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG, Zug, Switzerland. The company is a first-choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound, endoscopic and optical topography systems. Ultrasound expertise encompasses clinical applications such as radiology, cardiology, internal medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, gastroenterology, urology and surgery. Hitachi Medical Systems Europe offers a complete range of solutions to address a wide range of medical challenges. For more information about Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG. For more information, please visit http://www.hitachi-medical-systems.eu.

About Centre Léon Bérard

The Centre Léon Bérard (CLB) is part of the twenty French Comprehensive Cancer Centres in France, providing a global management of cancer patients on a unique area, from diagnosis to treatment and beyond. The Centre is a regional, national and international recognized reference cancer Centre assigned with three essential missions: Care, Research and Education, in constant pursuit to improve the quality and accessibility of innovative care for cancer patients.
http://www.centreleonberard.fr/

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 02:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI, LTD.
09:20pHITACHI : and Centre Léon Bérard cancer center in Lyon to launch a research coll..
PU
11/01Notice regarding the Management Integration of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Lt..
AQ
10/30Hitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
10/30Hitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
10/30HITACHI, LTD. : Slide show results
CO
10/30HITACHI, LTD. : Half-year results
CO
10/29HITACHI : Proton Therapy Opens at Sibley Memorial Hospital, a Member of Johns Ho..
AQ
10/29Hitachi, Honda to merge 4 auto parts makers to boost competitiveness
AQ
10/29HITACHI CAPITAL : to set up property leasing joint venture in Indonesia
AQ
10/29Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 086 B
EBIT 2020 758 B
Net income 2020 437 B
Debt 2020 334 B
Yield 2020 2,39%
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
P/E ratio 2021 8,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 3 914 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5 323,33  JPY
Last Close Price 4 051,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer & Senior GM-Finance
Norihiro Suzuki CTO, Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Group
George William Buckley Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.43.40%36 519
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.36.24%128 616
3M COMPANY-8.21%100 576
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY44.39%95 458
SIEMENS AG10.35%94 533
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.38.53%56 407
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group