HITACHI, LTD.

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report  
News 
News

Hitachi auto unit, three Honda-affiliated suppliers to merge - Yomiuri

0
10/29/2019 | 07:32pm EDT
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd unit Hitachi Automotive Systems and three Honda Motor Co -affiliated suppliers plan to merge in what will create Japan's third-biggest auto parts supplier by sales, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Hitachi will be the majority shareholder in the new company, under which Hitachi Automotive Systems will be merged with Keihin Corp, Showa Corp and Nissin Kogyo Co, the Yomiuri said. Honda will also be a shareholder, the newspaper said.

Hitachi and Honda plan to announce the move on Wednesday, the paper added without saying where it got the information.

A Honda spokesman said the automaker was not the source of the report, without elaborating. A Hitachi spokesman said the company is considering ways to raise its corporate value but nothing has been decided.

(Reporting by Miwa Sasaki, Chris Gallagher, Makiko Yamazaki, Maki Shiraki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI, LTD. 2.17% 4285 End-of-day quote.51.68%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.90% 3006 End-of-day quote.7.36%
KEIHIN CORPORATION 1.50% 1898 End-of-day quote.7.23%
NISSIN KOGYO CO., LTD. 0.90% 1793 End-of-day quote.31.64%
SHOWA CORPORATION 1.63% 1806 End-of-day quote.43.79%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 126 B
EBIT 2020 764 B
Net income 2020 459 B
Debt 2020 483 B
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 4 140 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 270,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 285,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer & Senior GM-Finance
Norihiro Suzuki CTO, Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Group
George William Buckley Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.51.68%37 181
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.30.70%123 386
3M COMPANY-11.27%97 218
SIEMENS AG7.95%92 111
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.82%79 155
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.34.14%54 620
