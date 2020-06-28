Log in
HITACHI, LTD.

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/26
3448 JPY   +1.41%
News 
Hitachi : says it has no plans to sell British nuclear project to China

Hitachi : says it has no plans to sell British nuclear project to China

06/28/2020 | 08:47am EDT
A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd said on Sunday it has no plans to sell a stalled British nuclear power project to China.

The group's statement followed a report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has warned Hitachi not to sell its nuclear site in Anglesey, Wales, to China.

"We are not aware of any plans to sell the project to China," Hitachi said.

China's General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) is keen to buy the site as part of plans to build a fleet of nuclear reactors, the report said.

Hitachi last year froze the 3 trillion yen (22.7 billion pounds) Anglesey project and booked a writedown of 300 billion yen on its British nuclear unit, as the project failed to find private investors.

Sources at the time said Hitachi had called on the British government to boost financial support for the project to appease investor anxiety, but turmoil over the UK's exit from the European Union limited the government's capacity to compile plans.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Financials
Sales 2020 8 780 B 81 860 M 81 860 M
Net income 2020 131 B 1 217 M 1 217 M
Net Debt 2020 812 B 7 571 M 7 571 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 2,48%
Capitalization 3 334 B 31 097 M 31 082 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 295 941
Free-Float 95,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 901,67 JPY
Last Close Price 3 448,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer & Senior GM-Finance
Norihiro Suzuki CTO, Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Group
George William Buckley Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.-25.46%31 097
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.92%97 002
SIEMENS AG-12.61%90 704
3M COMPANY-13.55%87 729
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.94%56 681
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-6.57%53 020
