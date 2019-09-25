Log in
Hitachi : to Commence Initiatives to Establish a Full-Fledged Global Lift Remote Monitoring and Maintenance Service

09/25/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

Information contained in this news release is current as of the date of the press announcement, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Features real time gathering and monitoring of operational data and implementation of preventive maintenance based on results of analysed data

Singapore, September 26, 2019 --- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501 / 'Hitachi') and Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd. ('Hitachi Building Systems') will commence global marketing for the remote monitoring and maintenance of lifts, a service that the two companies have been providing in Japan for more than 30 years. The service, which will be provided 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, features operational data about lifts remotely on a real time basis, as well as the implementation of preventive maintenance based on the results of analysed data. Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will introduce the service on October 1, 2019 in the Republic of Singapore (hereinafter 'Singapore')*and gradually roll out marketing initiatives in other countries, mainly in Asia.

Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems developed remote monitoring technology for building facilities such as lifts in the 1980s. The two companies have since been providing an advanced remote monitoring and maintenance service to ensure the operation of more than 180,000 building facilities, mainly lifts, installed in Japan by utilising a range of digital technologies including the Internet of Things (IoT). In the 1950s, the two companies started to export lifts overseas, establishing operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore in 1966 and 1972 respectively. These efforts enabled the companies to move forward with global business developments with a focus on Asia. With demand growing in recent years for advanced and efficient maintenance services in the Asian region, including Singapore, the two companies have decided to commence initiatives to establish a full-fledged global service by leveraging the technologies and expertise nurtured for more than 30 years in Japan.

The service features operational data about lifts through the control centre in Japan and control terminal units installed in respective countries, and implementation of preventive maintenance to prevent failures by analysing operational data gathered. If failures occur, alert signals and detailed data are transmitted by lifts which are received by the control centre in Japan and control terminal units installed in respective countries. Once received, orders are transmitted from the control terminal units in the respective countries to local maintenance engineers who address the issue promptly. By providing this service, the operation efficiency of customers' lifts will be improved. Further contributing to human mobility and aiding in the realisation of a safe, secure and comfortable society.

Moreover, in fiscal year 2020, support for recovery work will be provided to local engineers whereby detailed operational data is analysed through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based maintenance engineer support system. Furthermore, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will launch a dashboard service which enables customers with the remote maintenance service to access updates on the lift's operation and maintenance condition via a computer or smartphone. Through the provision of these additional services, Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems aim to improve lifts and escalators; enhance safety and comfort for customers; as well as to contribute to the efficiency of customers' building management operations.

Hitachi and Hitachi Building Systems will continue to deploy leading-edge digital technologies including IoT and AI for the development of products and services. The companies are committed to solving social problems faced in urban areas to build a sustainable society.

*Services will first be rolled out for Hitachi's customized high-speed elevator and standard elevator 'Model UAG Series SN1/ON1'. Services to other elevator models will be available subsequently.

Conceptual diagram of Services after remote monitoring service launch

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totalled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer's social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 02:07:05 UTC
