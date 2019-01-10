Log in
HITACHI, LTD. (6501)

HITACHI, LTD. (6501)
My previous session
Hitachi to freeze UK nuclear power project, post £1.6 billion special loss - Nikkei

01/10/2019 | 10:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd has decided to freeze its 3 trillion yen (21.7 billion pounds) nuclear project in Britain and to post a special loss of about $2 billion (1.6 billion pounds) for the year ending in March, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

Hitachi is set to vote on the planned suspension at its board meeting next week, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

Hitachi's Horizon Nuclear Power unit has struggled to find investors for its plans to build a new power plant in northern Wales.

Hitachi said the asset value of the plant in Wales was 296 billion yen as of the end of September. The special loss from freezing the project is expected to be 200 billion to 300 billion yen, according to the Nikkei.

A Hitachi spokesman said nothing has been decided on the suspension.

Hitachi was hoping a group of Japanese investors and the British government would each take a one-third stake in the equity portion of the project. A company source has said the project would be financed one-third by equity, two-thirds by debt.

The Nikkei report comes after another Japanese industrial conglomerate, Toshiba Corp, scrapped its British NuGen project after its U.S. reactor unit Westinghouse went bankrupt and it failed to sell NuGen to South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp.

Shares of Hitachi rose by as much as 6 percent on the Tokyo stock exchange after the report.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI, LTD. -0.45% 3080 End-of-day quote.9.03%
NIKKEI 225 -1.29% 20163.8 Real-time Quote.2.06%
TOSHIBA CORP -0.61% 3250 End-of-day quote.7.26%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 9 458 B
EBIT 2019 769 B
Net income 2019 421 B
Debt 2019 213 B
Yield 2019 2,86%
P/E ratio 2019 7,13
P/E ratio 2020 6,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 2 991 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4 904  JPY
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive President, CEO & Director
Hidetoshi Takehara Chief Executive Officer & Vice President
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Omori Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.9.03%27 717
3M COMPANY0.60%111 974
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.25%100 472
SIEMENS1.29%96 877
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.08%73 934
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.87%50 959
