Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi, Ltd.    6501   JP3788600009

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kone explores partnership to bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator business -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction worker prepares viewing platform of Thyssenkrupp's elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Finland's Kone is considering teaming up with a private equity partner to bid for Thyssenkrupp's elevator business, three people familiar with the matter said.

By Christoph Steitz, Edward Taylor, Tom Käckenhoff and Arno Schuetze

Kone has long been interested in Elevator Technology (ET) - which analysts say could be worth as much as 17 billion euros (15 billion pounds) - and has been exploring options for a deal with the help of Bank of America, sources told Reuters in May.

The Finnish company could mitigate widely expected antitrust risks by potentially selling assets to the partner, one of the people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

No final decision has been made and Kone could still decide to submit an offer for the unit on its own, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp has said that it could sell or list its elevator business, which is by far its most profitable division.

Shares in the group, which will be kicked out of Germany's benchmark index later this month following a sharp fall in its market value, extended gains to close up 6.2% on the news that Kone was considering a bid with a partner.

Due to its large overlap with ET, a bid by Kone is likely to raise antitrust issues and would require substantial remedies to get approval, the sources said, adding that teaming up with private equity players would be a way to sidestep concerns.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that KKR, CVC, Bain and EQT were among those who received a letter from Thyssenkrupp asking them to express their interest in ET by the middle of the month.

"Assuming a 21.8 billion euro acquisition price (of which 10.5 billion would be paid in cash), Thyssenkrupp would get an ownership of c. 30% of all shares in Kone-Thyssenkrupp Elevators, we calculate," Danske Bank analysts wrote.

PERFECT FIT

Kone declined to comment on whether it would team up with a partner to make a bid. But the group's chief executive, in an interview on Thursday, said ET would be a perfect strategic fit for Kone.

"We have evaluated different scenarios and take the view that a tie-up is possible from an antitrust point of view. Both companies would benefit," Henrik Ehrnrooth told Rheinische Post in an interview.

He said Thyssenkrupp was stronger than Kone in North America, while Kone had a better position in Asia. "In this combination we'd be faster and could tackle digital challenges more efficiently."

In Kone's case, synergies are expected to be around 600 million euros annually, a person close to the deal said.

Rival elevator makers are in a position to pay a significantly higher price for ET as they would benefit from cost savings in a potential merger. At the same time, they would face higher antitrust hurdles than private equity firms.

Of the world's top elevator makers - which also include Otis and Schindler - Hitachi would have the fewest antitrust issues, the people said.

German industrial conglomerate Siemens, which has a strong building technologies business, is not interested in ET and did not receive a letter on Wednesday, several people close to the matter said.

While Siemens has looked at a possible expansion into the elevators business in the past, it dismissed that idea after finding that there would be little synergy with its other businesses, the people said.

(Additional reporting by Tarmo Virki, Joern Poltz and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Susan Fenton)

By Christoph Steitz, Edward Taylor, Tom KÃ¤ckenhoff and Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HITACHI, LTD. 5.06% 3901 End-of-day quote.38.09%
KONE 0.48% 54.16 Delayed Quote.27.81%
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG 0.26% 227.7 Delayed Quote.14.54%
SIEMENS AG 0.38% 91.55 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 6.23% 11.68 Delayed Quote.-26.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI, LTD.
02:47pKONE EXPLORES PARTNERSHIP TO BID FOR : sources
RE
02:42pKone explores partnership to bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator business -sources
RE
03:29aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHPS Receives Order for Refurbishment of Waste Hea..
AQ
02:42aJapan stocks reach one-month high on news U.S.-China trade talks to resume
RE
09/04Thyssenkrupp kicks off sales process for prized elevator unit
RE
09/02HITACHI : Rail UK Managing Director Karen Boswell to stand down
AQ
08/30Japan's curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire
RE
08/29HITACHI : FDC and Hitachi signed joint venture agreement for a new water solutio..
PU
08/29Toshiba-Basic Agreement to Discuss Potential Collaboration for Nuclear Energy..
AQ
08/29Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc - Basic Agreement to Discuss Poten..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 138 B
EBIT 2020 764 B
Net income 2020 461 B
Debt 2020 485 B
Yield 2020 2,61%
P/E ratio 2020 8,36x
P/E ratio 2021 7,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 3 769 B
Chart HITACHI, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5 255,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 901,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara Executive President, CEO & Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Omori Chief Information Officer
Norihiro Suzuki Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.38.09%33 775
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.51%120 259
3M COMPANY-15.99%92 085
SIEMENS AG-6.35%79 883
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY16.25%76 798
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.87%47 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group