Hitachi, Ltd.

HITACHI, LTD.

(6501)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thyssenkrupp proceeds with elevator sale after CEO switch: sources

09/26/2019 | 09:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outgoing ThyssenKrupp CEO Kerkhoff in Bochum

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp will weed out some potential suitors for its elevator unit within the next two weeks, two people familiar with the matter said, as the closely-watched auction gathers pace regardless of the planned ousting of CEO Guido Kerkhoff.

By Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

Bidders invited to the next round will likely include private equity groups KKR, Blackstone, CVC [CVC.UL] and Clayton Dubilier & Rice as well as strategic firms Kone and Hitachi, one of the sources said.

A consortium consisting of private equity firms Advent and Cinven [CINV.UL] and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the world's third-biggest sovereign wealth fund, is also expected to be included, the people said.

They are among the groups to receive so-called information memorandums, which include a more detailed profile of Thyssenkrupp Elevator Technology (ET), the group's most profitable division, the people said.

"It will be a larger group of bidders who will get the information packages," one of the people said. Tentative bids are due at the end of October before bidders can advance to the final round, the people said.

All parties declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

Thyssenkrupp shares were up 2.2% at 1258 GMT.

Kone's CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth has previously said he's keen on a deal, saying ET and Kone would be a perfect match.

The sale of ET, which analysts have valued at up to 17 billion euros ($18.6 billion), will be the most pressing job for Martina Merz, who will drop her chairwoman role in favor of the CEO job to speed up the process.

Options range from a full or partial sale of the division to a combination with a peer, most likely Finland's Kone, with Thyssenkrupp ending up owning a minority in the combined entity, people familiar with the matter have said.

A full sale of ET would likely draw opposition from labor representatives, according to people familiar with the matter, a substantial hurdle as they control half of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board.

Merz's move to become CEO, announced late on Tuesday, shows the ongoing challenges Thyssenkrupp faces in attracting external candidates for the job after the steel-to-submarines group suffered a drastic loss of confidence among investors.

Since activist fund Elliott announced it had taken a stake in the group in May 2018, a move which was followed by a chain of events that included the resignation of top management, Thyssenkrupp shares have fallen by 45%.

It leaves Merz, who enjoys the confidence of Thyssenkrupp's two largest shareholders, Cevian and the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation, taking on one of the most challenging jobs in corporate Europe.

Her appointment, which would make her Thyssenkrupp's first female CEO, must be approved by the supervisory board at an extraordinary meeting which sources said could take place as soon as this weekend, not ruling out a delay into next week.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; additional reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal and David Evans)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC 0.08% 52.84 Delayed Quote.77.26%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.12% 4085 End-of-day quote.44.60%
KKR & CO INC 1.16% 29.6 Delayed Quote.50.79%
KONE 1.29% 51.86 Delayed Quote.23.20%
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.79% 11.905 End-of-day quote.19.47%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 1.64% 12.695 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 126 B
EBIT 2020 764 B
Net income 2020 459 B
Debt 2020 483 B
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
P/E ratio 2021 8,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 3 954 B
Technical analysis trends HITACHI, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5 238,00  JPY
Last Close Price 4 085,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiaki Higashihara President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroaki Nakanishi Chairman
Mitsuaki Nishiyama Chief Financial Officer & Senior GM-Finance
Norihiro Suzuki CTO, Managing Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Group
George William Buckley Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI, LTD.44.60%36 647
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.26.35%120 107
3M COMPANY-13.93%94 346
SIEMENS AG-1.49%83 040
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.00%79 940
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS22.04%50 013
Categories
