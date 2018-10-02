Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi Metals, Ltd.    5486   JP3786200000

HITACHI METALS, LTD. (5486)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hitachi Metals : Developing a New Soft Ferrite Core Material with Low Core Loss in High-Frequency Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:07am CEST

News Release

October 2, 2018Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Developing a New Soft Ferrite Core Material with Low Core Loss in High-Frequency Range

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Hitachi Metals") is pleased to announce the development of ML27D-a soft ferrite core material distinguished by outstanding high-frequency characteristics-and the start of mass production from October 2018. The use of this new material is anticipated to be a key element in further downsizing and energy savings related to components for network equipment, automobiles and smartphones.

  • 1. Background

    As information processing becomes more sophisticated with promotion of the IoT and the utilization of Big Data, prompting a shift towards servers and other network equipment with increasingly larger capacity and higher speed, at the same time, expectations for energy savings are increasing. Data centers are a particular case in point. These key facilities support network services and, ideally, network equipment needs to be smaller size and produce less waste heat to curb air-conditioning costs, which make up the bulk of management costs, and to realize greater energy efficiency. The power supplies used in such equipment need to have higher switching frequencies for a more compact, efficient design and their components such as the power semiconductor switching elements, transformers and inductors need to offer low core loss. However, when the switching frequency of a power supply is raised from around a hundred kHz to several hundred kHz or more, the core loss*1of the core materials that are the key elements of transformers and inductors increases, resulting in lower power conversion efficiency and greater generation of heat. There is growing demand for core materials that offer low core loss even in high-frequency range to reduce this generation of heat and to stabilize operation of the surrounding components.

  • 2. Outline

    Our new ML27D soft ferrite core material is a manganese-zinc ferrite (Mn-Zn) material with outstanding capacity in lowering core loss in the range of 300 - 500 kHz. We will start mass production from October 2018.

    Hitachi Metals' original powder metallurgy and heat treatment technologies haveimproved core loss more than 30% in the range of 300 - 500 kHzcompared to existing materials*2.

    Offering low core loss from low-temperature to high-temperature environments, ML27D makes it possible to reduce the energy consumption and heat generation of power circuits in all kinds of applications. The use of ML27D can be expected to result in transformer and inductor components that are more efficient, reliable, compact and

    lightweight than conventional materials.

    Photo: ML27D

    The addition of ML27D to our lineup of materials with low core loss in

    - ferrite core material with low core loss

    in high-frequency range

    high-frequency range (ML95S: 500 kHz - 2 MHz and ML91S: 1 - 5 MHz)

    will enable us to target an even broader range of applications, including

    elements for next-generation power semiconductors using gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) suited to high frequency switching. Hitachi Metals will continue helping to improve the performance of electronic components through an even broader material lineup.

  • 3. Production Location

    Hitachi Ferrite Electronics, Ltd.; Hitachi Metals Hong Kong Ltd. (Pan Yu Factory)

  • 4. Patent

    Application pending

For inquiries from the press: Corporate Communications Office, Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

e-mail:hmcc.sa@hitachi-metals.com

Shinagawa Season Terrace 2-70,Konan 1-chome Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8224 Japan

http://www.hitachi-metals.co.jp/e/index.html

■Properties of ML27D ferrite core material with low core loss (typical)

ML27DNewly developed

ML33DExisting product

Core loss

Frequency: 300 kHz

Magnetic flux density: 100 mT

23 ℃

220 kW/m3

380 kW/m3

100 ℃

250 kW/m3

360 kW/m3

Core loss

Frequency: 500 kHz

Magnetic flux density: 100 mT

23 ℃

550 kW/m3

1000 kW/m3

100 ℃

720 kW/m3

1100 kW/m3

Saturation magnetic flux density*3

23 ℃

520 mT

530 mT

100 ℃

410 mT

400 mT

Electrical resistivity

10 Ωm

8 Ωm

Curie temperature*4

240 ℃

230 ℃

■Adaptive frequencies of ferrite core materials with low core low at high frequencies (typical)

100

1,000 Frequency (kHz)

10,000

* Not all performance is guaranteed as the materials are affected by operating conditions.

  • *1"Core loss" refers to the loss of energy when magnetic cores are placed in magnetic fields of alternating current at specific frequencies. Higher core loss leads to higher energy loss.

  • *2"Compared to existing materials" means when compared to ML33D made by Hitachi Metals at magnetic flux density 100mT and ambient temperature 100 ℃.

  • *3"Saturation magnetic flux density" is the value that expresses the strength of magnetic force in materials, and is a standard measurement for the performance of magnetic materials. The degree of magnetization upon magnetizing materials is referred to as magnetic flux density, and a higher value leads to the downsizing of cores. Saturation magnetic flux density indicates the limit of magnetization upon magnetizing of materials.

  • *4"Curie temperature" refers to the transition temperature when a ferromagnetic substance changes into a paramagnetic substance, or when a ferroelectric substance changes into a par electric substance.

Disclaimer

Hitachi Metals Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI METALS, LTD.
10:07aHITACHI METALS : Developing a New Soft Ferrite Core Material with Low Core Loss ..
PU
10/01HITACHI METALS : SIMTech and Hitachi Metals Jointly Establish SIMTech–Hita..
PU
09/26HITACHI METALS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/30HITACHI METALS : Announcement of exhibition at InnoTrans 2018
PU
07/27Hitachi Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
AQ
06/18YESTERDAY : Officials break open the sake to celebrate Hitachi Metals
AQ
06/13HITACHI METALS : Cable America Releases Revolutionary Cable Design
AQ
06/05HITACHI METALS : Investment to increase production capacity of cables for factor..
PU
05/29HITACHI METALS : Notice Concerning Dividends(PDF： 89KB)
PU
04/26HITACHI METALS : Consolidated Financial Report for the 12-month period ended Mar..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 042 B
EBIT 2019 75 000 M
Net income 2019 49 666 M
Debt 2019 132 B
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
P/E ratio 2020 11,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 605 B
Chart HITACHI METALS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hitachi Metals, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI METALS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 480  JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hideaki Takahashi Chairman
Hiroaki Nishioka Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Shigekazu Suwabe Executive Officer & GM-Information Systems
Eiji Nakano Executive Officer & GM-Technology Development
Junichi Kamata Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-13.91%5 315
MISUMI GROUP INC.-11.29%7 377
SFS GROUP AG1.77%4 387
NOK CORPORATION-28.04%2 930
STABILUS SA-3.80%2 058
BEIJER ALMA AB13.62%892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.