Hitachi Metals : Developing a New Soft Ferrite Core Material with Low Core Loss in High-Frequency Range

As information processing becomes more sophisticated with promotion of the IoT and the utilization of Big Data, prompting a shift towards servers and other network equipment with increasingly larger capacity and higher speed, at the same time, expectations for energy savings are increasing. Data centers are a particular case in point. These key facilities support network services and, ideally, network equipment needs to be smaller size and produce less waste heat to curb air-conditioning costs, which make up the bulk of management costs, and to realize greater energy efficiency. The power supplies used in such equipment need to have higher switching frequencies for a more compact, efficient design and their components such as the power semiconductor switching elements, transformers and inductors need to offer low core loss. However, when the switching frequency of a power supply is raised from around a hundred kHz to several hundred kHz or more, the core loss*1of the core materials that are the key elements of transformers and inductors increases, resulting in lower power conversion efficiency and greater generation of heat. There is growing demand for core materials that offer low core loss even in high-frequency range to reduce this generation of heat and to stabilize operation of the surrounding components.

2. Outline

Our new ML27D soft ferrite core material is a manganese-zinc ferrite (Mn-Zn) material with outstanding capacity in lowering core loss in the range of 300 - 500 kHz. We will start mass production from October 2018.

Hitachi Metals' original powder metallurgy and heat treatment technologies haveimproved core loss more than 30% in the range of 300 - 500 kHzcompared to existing materials*2.

Offering low core loss from low-temperature to high-temperature environments, ML27D makes it possible to reduce the energy consumption and heat generation of power circuits in all kinds of applications. The use of ML27D can be expected to result in transformer and inductor components that are more efficient, reliable, compact and

lightweight than conventional materials. Photo: ML27D The addition of ML27D to our lineup of materials with low core loss in - ferrite core material with low core loss in high-frequency range high-frequency range (ML95S: 500 kHz - 2 MHz and ML91S: 1 - 5 MHz) will enable us to target an even broader range of applications, including

elements for next-generation power semiconductors using gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) suited to high frequency switching. Hitachi Metals will continue helping to improve the performance of electronic components through an even broader material lineup.