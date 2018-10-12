Hitachi Zosen : Announces the Formation of a Joint-Venture Company Aimed at Expanding Our Service Business in China

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (TOKYO: 7004) has established a joint-venture
company with Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China.
Hereafter, “SUS”), which is engaged in the design, manufacture, and
construction of Energy-from-Waste plants（hereinafter referred to as EfW
plants）, in China as a licensee of our EfW plants technology, to carry
out maintenance and other work for EfW plants. The company has already
begun operations. This is the first time a company engaged in
maintenance of EfW plants has been established overseas.
|
|
Outline of the joint venture
|
1.
|
|
Name:
|
|
Chinese name: 上海康恒昱造環境技術有限公司
English name: KangHeng NichiZou Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
|
2.
|
|
Address:
|
|
9 Songqiu Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China
|
3.
|
|
Representative:
|
|
CEO: Qu Zhaozhou, General Manager: Takao Ushimoto
|
4.
|
|
Capital:
|
|
20,000,000 yuan (approx. 340,000,000 yen)
|
5.
|
|
Investment ratio:
|
|
SUS 51%, Hitachi Zosen 49%
|
6.
|
|
Business details:
|
|
Maintenance of environmental equipment such as EfW plants and their
related products and parts, operation and maintenance work,
technology consultation, design, procurement, sale, and installation
guidance for incinerators for Chinese domestic use, etc.
|
|
Roles of each party
|
Hitachi Zosen
|
|
SUS
|
Technical support for areas such as maintenance,
design, and
technology management related to EfW
plants.
|
|
Contracting out maintenance work, etc. for EfW
plants and
their related products and parts to the joint-
venture-company
through in-house business matters.
|
Future prospects
Hitachi Zosen will contribute to highly
efficient yet economical facilities by engaging actively in the
maintenance business in China as well, utilizing the rich experience and
technology it has built up over the years in Japan. By promoting service
businesses overseas, the company will be able to achieve the expansion
of business fields promised in its medium-term management plan.
