Hitachi Zosen : Announces the Formation of a Joint-Venture Company Aimed at Expanding Our Service Business in China

Hitachi Zosen’s first overseas maintenance company for Energy-from-Waste plants

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (TOKYO: 7004) has established a joint-venture company with Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China. Hereafter, “SUS”), which is engaged in the design, manufacture, and construction of Energy-from-Waste plants（hereinafter referred to as EfW plants）, in China as a licensee of our EfW plants technology, to carry out maintenance and other work for EfW plants. The company has already begun operations. This is the first time a company engaged in maintenance of EfW plants has been established overseas.

Outline of the joint venture 1. Name: Chinese name: 上海康恒昱造環境技術有限公司 English name: KangHeng NichiZou Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. 2. Address: 9 Songqiu Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China 3. Representative: CEO: Qu Zhaozhou, General Manager: Takao Ushimoto 4. Capital: 20,000,000 yuan (approx. 340,000,000 yen) 5. Investment ratio: SUS 51%, Hitachi Zosen 49% 6. Business details: Maintenance of environmental equipment such as EfW plants and their related products and parts, operation and maintenance work, technology consultation, design, procurement, sale, and installation guidance for incinerators for Chinese domestic use, etc.

Roles of each party Hitachi Zosen SUS Technical support for areas such as maintenance,

design, and technology management related to EfW

plants. Contracting out maintenance work, etc. for EfW

plants and their related products and parts to the joint-

venture-company through in-house business matters.

Future prospects

Hitachi Zosen will contribute to highly efficient yet economical facilities by engaging actively in the maintenance business in China as well, utilizing the rich experience and technology it has built up over the years in Japan. By promoting service businesses overseas, the company will be able to achieve the expansion of business fields promised in its medium-term management plan.

