Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi Zosen Corp    7004   JP3789000001

HITACHI ZOSEN CORP (7004)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hitachi Zosen : Announces the Formation of a Joint-Venture Company Aimed at Expanding Our Service Business in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Hitachi Zosen’s first overseas maintenance company for Energy-from-Waste plants

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (TOKYO: 7004) has established a joint-venture company with Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. (Shanghai, China. Hereafter, “SUS”), which is engaged in the design, manufacture, and construction of Energy-from-Waste plants（hereinafter referred to as EfW plants）, in China as a licensee of our EfW plants technology, to carry out maintenance and other work for EfW plants. The company has already begun operations. This is the first time a company engaged in maintenance of EfW plants has been established overseas.

 

Outline of the joint venture

1.

 

Name:

  Chinese name: 上海康恒昱造環境技術有限公司

English name: KangHeng NichiZou Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.

2.

Address:

9 Songqiu Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, China

3.

Representative:

CEO: Qu Zhaozhou, General Manager: Takao Ushimoto

4.

Capital:

20,000,000 yuan (approx. 340,000,000 yen)

5.

Investment ratio:

SUS 51%, Hitachi Zosen 49%

6.

Business details:

Maintenance of environmental equipment such as EfW plants and their related products and parts, operation and maintenance work, technology consultation, design, procurement, sale, and installation guidance for incinerators for Chinese domestic use, etc.
 

Roles of each party

Hitachi Zosen   SUS

Technical support for areas such as maintenance,
design, and technology management related to EfW
plants.

 

Contracting out maintenance work, etc. for EfW
plants and their related products and parts to the joint-
venture-company through in-house business matters.

 

Future prospects
Hitachi Zosen will contribute to highly efficient yet economical facilities by engaging actively in the maintenance business in China as well, utilizing the rich experience and technology it has built up over the years in Japan. By promoting service businesses overseas, the company will be able to achieve the expansion of business fields promised in its medium-term management plan.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
02:08pHITACHI ZOSEN : Announces the Formation of a Joint-Venture Company Aimed at Expa..
BU
10/01HITACHI ZOSEN : Vietnam Co., Ltd. Opens Branch in Hanoi
BU
09/27HITACHI ZOSEN : Receives Order for EfW Plant in Hangzhou, China
PU
09/14HITACHI ZOSEN RECEIVES ORDER FROM CH : Our First for Sewage Treatment Plants Ove..
BU
09/14HITACHI ZOSEN RECEIVES ORDER FROM CH : Our first for sewage treatment plants ove..
PU
09/14HITACHI ZOSEN : Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds（PDF：30.8 KB&#..
PU
08/26HITACHI ZOSEN : Osmoflo to Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen
AQ
08/25HITACHI ZOSEN : Osmoflo to Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen
AQ
08/23HITACHI ZOSEN : Receives Two Orders for EfW Plants in Fujian Province, China
PU
08/22HITACHI ZOSEN : Osmoflo to Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen
BU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 383 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 550 M
Debt 2019 59 200 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 16,30
P/E ratio 2020 11,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 74 895 M
Chart HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
Duration : Period :
Hitachi Zosen Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 570  JPY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Tanisho Chairman & President
Toshiyuki Shiraki Managing Director & GM-Technology Development
Sadao Mino Representative Director & Vice President
Tadashi Shibayama Director & General Manager-Machinery Business
Chiaki Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP-26.79%666
FANUC CORP-30.94%34 489
ATLAS COPCO AB-15.25%30 916
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES5.51%28 241
INGERSOLL-RAND7.56%23 533
PARKER HANNIFIN-17.03%21 928
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.