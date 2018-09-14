Hitachi Zosen : Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds（PDF：30.8 KB）

Log in
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
Hitachi Zosen : Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds

09/14/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds

September 14, 2018

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (the "Company") announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for the issuance of its 25th and 26th Series Unsecured Straight Bonds with inter-bond pari passu clause.

-Description-

25th

26th (Green Bond)

1.

Total amount of issue

10 billion yen

5 billion yen

2.

Denomination

100 million yen

100 million yen

3.

Application of the Law Concerning Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Shares, etc.

The bonds are subject to the application of provisions of the Law on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Shares, etc.

4.

Interest rate

0.59% per annum

0.24% per annum

5.

Issue price

100 yen per face value of 100 yen

6.

Redemption price

100 yen per face value of 100 yen

7.

Maturity Date

September 19, 2025 (7 years)

September 21, 2021 (3 years)

8.

Interest Payment Dates

March 21 and September 21 of each year

9.

Offering period

September 14, 2018

10.

Closing date

September 21, 2018

11.

Collateral

The bonds are not secured by any collateral or guarantee, and there are no particular assets reserved for the payment of these bond.

12.

Financial covenants

Negative pledge clause is attached

13.

Underwriters

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. shall serve as the lead managing underwriters for this syndication

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. shall serve as the lead managing underwriters for this syndication

14.

Fiscal agent

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

15.

Book-entry transfer institution

Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated

16.

Rating

BBB+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

.

Note: This news release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of the Company's 25th and 26th Unsecured Straight Bonds, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.

Disclaimer

HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
