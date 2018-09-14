Hitachi Zosen : Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds（PDF：30.8 KB）

Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds

September 14, 2018

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (the "Company") announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for the issuance of its 25th and 26th Series Unsecured Straight Bonds with inter-bond pari passu clause.

-Description-

25th 26th (Green Bond) 1. Total amount of issue 10 billion yen 5 billion yen 2. Denomination 100 million yen 100 million yen 3. Application of the Law Concerning Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Shares, etc. The bonds are subject to the application of provisions of the Law on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Shares, etc. 4. Interest rate 0.59% per annum 0.24% per annum 5. Issue price 100 yen per face value of 100 yen 6. Redemption price 100 yen per face value of 100 yen 7. Maturity Date September 19, 2025 (7 years) September 21, 2021 (3 years) 8. Interest Payment Dates March 21 and September 21 of each year 9. Offering period September 14, 2018 10. Closing date September 21, 2018 11. Collateral The bonds are not secured by any collateral or guarantee, and there are no particular assets reserved for the payment of these bond. 12. Financial covenants Negative pledge clause is attached 13. Underwriters Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. shall serve as the lead managing underwriters for this syndication Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. shall serve as the lead managing underwriters for this syndication 14. Fiscal agent MUFG Bank, Ltd. 15. Book-entry transfer institution Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated 16. Rating BBB+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

.

Note: This news release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of the Company's 25th and 26th Unsecured Straight Bonds, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.