Hitachi Zosen : Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds（PDF：30.8 KB）

Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bonds
September 14, 2018
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Hitachi Zosen Corporation (the "Company") announces that it has determined the following terms and conditions for the issuance of its 25th and 26th Series Unsecured Straight Bonds with inter-bond pari passu clause.
-Description-
|
25th
|
26th (Green Bond)
|
1.
|
Total amount of issue
|
10 billion yen
|
5 billion yen
|
2.
|
Denomination
|
100 million yen
|
100 million yen
|
3.
|
Application of the Law Concerning Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Shares, etc.
|
The bonds are subject to the application of provisions of the Law on Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Shares, etc.
|
4.
|
Interest rate
|
0.59% per annum
|
0.24% per annum
|
5.
|
Issue price
|
100 yen per face value of 100 yen
|
6.
|
Redemption price
|
100 yen per face value of 100 yen
|
7.
|
Maturity Date
|
September 19, 2025 (7 years)
|
September 21, 2021 (3 years)
|
8.
|
Interest Payment Dates
|
March 21 and September 21 of each year
|
9.
|
Offering period
|
September 14, 2018
|
10.
|
Closing date
|
September 21, 2018
|
11.
|
Collateral
|
The bonds are not secured by any collateral or guarantee, and there are no particular assets reserved for the payment of these bond.
|
12.
|
Financial covenants
|
Negative pledge clause is attached
|
13.
|
Underwriters
|
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. shall serve as the lead managing underwriters for this syndication
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. shall serve as the lead managing underwriters for this syndication
|
14.
|
Fiscal agent
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
15.
|
Book-entry transfer institution
|
Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated
|
16.
|
Rating
|
BBB+ (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
.
Note: This news release has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the issuance of the Company's 25th and 26th Unsecured Straight Bonds, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.
Disclaimer
