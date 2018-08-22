Hitachi Zosen : Osmoflo to Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen

Hitachi Zosen (TOKYO: 7004) announced that it acquired additional shares
of Osmoflo Holdings Pty Ltd (hereinafter referred to as Osmoflo), a
global desalination and water treatment subsidiary based in Australia,
making the company a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Zosen.
Rationale for the transaction
In February 2017, Hitachi Zosen acquired 70% of the outstanding shares
of Osmoflo, making it an affiliated company. With the intension of
strengthening the water treatment business which is positioned as the
core business at the long term business plan “Hitz 2030 Vision”, Hitachi
Zosen acquired the remaining 30 % of Osmoflo shares from Marubeni
Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan / President and CEO, Director:
Fumiya Kokubu).
|
|
1.
|
|
Transferor
|
|
Marubeni Corporation
|
2.
|
|
Number of shares held
before acquisition
|
|
1,096,517 stocks (Shareholder Voting Rights: 70%)
|
3.
|
|
Number of acquired
shares
|
|
469,937 stocks (Shareholder Voting Rights: 30%)
|
4.
|
|
Acquisition price
|
|
undisclosed
|
5.
|
|
Date of acquisition
|
|
Aug 21, 2018
|
6.
|
|
Number of shares held
after acquisition
|
|
1,566,454 stocks (Shareholder Voting Rights: 100%)
|
Future perspective
Hitachi Zosen Group aims to expand its water business by integrating
Osmoflo’s advanced technologies focused principally on the reverse
osmosis membrane technology with own plant engineering technology and
experience accumulated in the Multi-stage Flash method and aspire to
make contribution to the world water supply.
