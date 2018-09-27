Log in
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
Hitachi Zosen : Receives Order for EfW Plant in Hangzhou, China

09/27/2018 | 04:56am CEST

Hitachi Zosen Corporation has received an order of the grate combustion system for the Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plant in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China.

This EfW plant is invested and built by Hangzhou Linjiang Environment Energy Co., Ltd. and Hitachi Zosen supplies main equipment and supervisory service on the grate combustion system for this project with a large capacity of 5,220 tons/day. The construction and two years operation after completion of the plant is executed by Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd. (a licensee of Hitachi Zosen). An award of the order to Hitachi Zosen was brought by its proven technology with extensive references on engineering and manufacturing of a large-size incinerator.

1. End user : Hangzhou Linjiang Environment Energy Co., Ltd.
2. Client : Shanghai SUS Environment Co., Ltd.
3. Project : Hangzhou Linjiang EfW Plant Project (Grate Combustion System)
4. Capacity : 5,220 tons/day (870 tons/day x 6 units)
5. Location : Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China
6. Completion : 2021

This is the 19th supply of grate combustion system by Hitachi Zosen in China. The Hitachi Zosen Group overall has one of the world's strongest track records in EfW plants, having received more than 900 orders mostly in Asia and Europe.

Hitachi Zosen aims to secure the global number-one spot in the EfW business and plans to continue meeting the rising demand for the EfW plants worldwide.

News Release 2018

Disclaimer

HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:55:06 UTC
