HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
Hitachi Zosen Receives Order from China for Marimo® Rapid Fiber Filtration System : Our first for sewage treatment plants overseas

09/14/2018 | 05:03am CEST

Hitachi Zosen Corporation has received an order from China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. for a Marimo® rapid fiber filtration system for a sewage treatment plant in Guangzhou, China. This is the first order for a Marimo® for an overseas sewage treatment plant.

Outline

1. Client : China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd.
2. Project : Improvement works for the water treatment plant, East District, Guangzhou Development Zone
3. Delivered to : Water treatment plant, East District, Guangzhou Development Zone
Location : West side of Nangang River, Hongguang Road, East District, Guangzhou Development Zone
4. Treatment capacity : 100,000t/day
5. Delivery : Scheduled for completion in December 2018

■About the Marimo® Rapid Fiber Filtration System
Marimo® is a filtration system for removing contaminants in waste water. The device is filled with a filtration media made from specially-processed polyester fibers, permitting increased filtration speeds over previous filtration systems, and allowing high-speed processing of sewage water and industrial waste water.
Refer to our corporate site for details (Link to Japanese site):
http://www.hitachizosen.co.jp/water/advanced-treatment/

■Initiatives related to Marimo® in China
Testing using Hitachi Zosen's Marimo® is being conducted at a sewage treatment plant in Guangdong Province , from April 2017 to February 2019, under the model research program 'advanced treatment of urban sewage,' organized as the special themed funding project for the development of scientific technology by the Kansai - Asia Environmental and Energy Saving Business Promotion Forum (Team E-Kansai; Chair Minoru Furukawa; supported by the Kansai Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry) and the Guangdong Science and Technology.1
In June 2018, Marimo® was selected as one of 3iPET Top 100 Technologies in the Third 3iPET Top 100 Environmental Protection Technologies Contest, organized by the International Platform for Environmental Technology, Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE). 2
This current order is the result of Marimo®'s high water treatment performance as shown by the above.

1. Press release for June 8, 2017
Hitachi Zosen's Rapid Fiber Filtration System Marimo® Selected for Model Research Project in Guangdong Province, China

2. Press release for June 7, 2018
Hitachi Zosen's Rapid Fiber Filtration System Marimo® Selected for 3iPET Top 100 Environmental Protection Technologies, China

■Initiatives in Water-related Projects
The Hitachi Zosen Group defines the environment-related fields of energy and water as its core business domains toward realizing a 'resource recycling society.' In water-related business, it engages in the planning, engineering, construction, maintenance, and operation of desalination plants for producing fresh water from seawater, systems for supplying potable water, and sewage treatment systems for purifying and regenerating sewage and industrial wastewater generated by cities.
We shall continue to contribute to safe, reliable, and secure water treatment in both Japan and China as we conduct verification experiments with research institutions and universities and work with partner corporations in the Chinese market.

■Information on Trade Fair Exhibit
Hitachi Zosen will also present Marimo® at the International Water Association (IWA) World Congress & Exhibition 2018.

Dates : Sun. - Fri., September 16 - 21, 2018
*Exhibition dates are as shown below:
Mon. - Thu., September 17 - 20, 2018
9 : 00 - 18 : 00（Last day until 15 : 00）
Venue : TOKYO BIG SIGHT / West Hall 1
3-11-1, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Please refer to the link below for detailed information on exhibit contents, etc.

Hitachi Zosen at IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018
http://www.hitachizosen.co.jp/english/news/2018/09/003118.html

News Release 2018

Disclaimer

HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 03:02:03 UTC
