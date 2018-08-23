Log in
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP
News

Hitachi Zosen : Receives Two Orders for EfW Plants in Fujian Province, China

08/23/2018 | 04:07am CEST

Hitachi Zosen Corporation has received two orders from the respective special purpose companies (SPCs) of Grandblue Environment Co., Ltd. (Foshan City, Guangdong Province) for the Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plants in Fujian Province, China.

These two projects are designed for the replacement of the existing EfW plants with a purpose of upgrade and expansion. Hitachi Zosen is responsible for engineering, supply of main equipment and supervisory service on the grate combustion system in the EfW plants.

① Jinjiang City EfW Plant

1. Client: C&G Environmental Protection (Jinjiang) Co., Ltd.
2. Project: Jinjiang City EfW Plant Reconstruction Project (Grate Combustion)
3. Capacity: 1,500 t/day (750 t/day x 2 units)
4. Location: Jinjiang City, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China
5. Completion: Late 2019

② Anxi County EfW Plant

1. Client: C&G Environmental Protection (Anxi) Co., Ltd.
2. Project: Anxi County EfW Plant Reconstruction Project (Grate Combustion)
3. Capacity: 750 t/day (750 t/day x 1 unit)
4. Location: Anxi County, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China
5. Completion: Late 2019

This is the 15th and 16th supply of grate combustion system by Hitachi Zosen in China. The Hitachi Zosen Group overall has one of the world's strongest track records in EfW plants, having received more than 900 orders mostly in Asia and Europe.

Hitachi Zosen aims to secure the global number-one spot in the EfW business and plans to continue meeting the rising demand for the EfW plants worldwide.

News Release 2018

Disclaimer

HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:06:05 UTC
