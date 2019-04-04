Hitachi Zosen : Receives an Order for EfW Plant in Xuzhou City, China

Hitachi Zosen Corporation has received an order from Xuzhou Xinshengrun Environmental Protection Energy Co., Ltd. for the Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plant in Xuzhou city, Jiangsu province, China.

Hitachi Zosen is responsible for engineering, supply of main equipment and supervisory service on the grate combustion system in the EfW plant.

１．Client ： Xinshengrun Environmental Protection Energy Co., Ltd. （Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province） ２．Project ： Xuzhou City Phase 2 EfW Plant Construction Project ３．Scope ： Engineering, supply of main equipment and supervisory service on the grate combustion system ４．Capacity ： 2,250 tons/day (750 tons/day x 3 units) Power output: 50MW ５．Location ： Xuzhou city, Jiangsu province, China ６．Delivery for the last batch ： December 2019

The Hitachi Zosen Group overall has one of the world's strongest track records in EfW plants, having received more than 900 orders mostly in Asia and Europe.

Hitachi Zosen aims to secure the global number-one spot in the EfW business and contributes to achieve the SDGs （Sustainable Development Goals） through technologies and services respond to the rising worldwide demand for sanitary waste treatment and energy.

Hitachi Zosen Website 'Engagement in the SDGs'

https://www.hitachizosen.co.jp/english/csr/hitz/





