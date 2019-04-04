Log in
HITACHI ZOSEN CORP

(7004)
Hitachi Zosen : Receives an Order for EfW Plant with the Largest Capacity in Baoding City, China ―FY2018 Achieves a Record Number of Receiving Orders in China―

04/04/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

Hitachi Zosen Corporation has received an order from CECEP (Baoding) Environmental Energy Co., Ltd. for the Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plant in Baoding city, Hebei province, China. The plant consists of one unit with a capacity of 1,000 tons/day, which is the largest capacity per unit in China. Hitachi Zosen is responsible for engineering, supply of main equipment and supervisory service on the grate combustion system in the EfW plant.

１．Client CECEP (Baoding) Environmental Energy Co., Ltd. （Baoding city, Hebei province）
２．Project Baoding City Phase 2 EfW Plant Construction Project
３．Scope Engineering, supply of main equipment and supervisory service on the grate combustion system
４．Capacity 1,000 tons/day x 1 unit
Power output: 25MW
５．Location Baoding city, Hebei province, China
６．Completion 2020

This is the 23rd contract and the FY2018 achieves an annual record number of 7 receiving orders on the EfW plant in China. The Hitachi Zosen Group overall has one of the world's strongest track records in EfW plants, having received more than 900 orders mostly in Asia and Europe.

Hitachi Zosen aims to secure the global number-one spot in the EfW business and contributes to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through technologies and services respond to the rising worldwide demand for sanitary waste treatment and energy.

Hitachi Zosen Website 'Engagement in the SDGs'
https://www.hitachizosen.co.jp/english/csr/hitz/

News Release 2019

Disclaimer

HITZ - Hitachi Zosen Corporation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 03:16:05 UTC
