Hitachi Zosen : Vietnam Co., Ltd. Opens Branch in Hanoi

Hitachi Zosen Corporation’s subsidiary Hitachi Zosen Vietnam Co., Ltd.
(Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; President Hiroshi Kiyono; HZV) has opened a
branch in Hanoi that will commence operations on October 1.
Objective of branch opening
The Hitachi Zosen Group in
Vietnam comprises the Hitachi Zosen Ho Chi Minh Office and the HZV head
office, both located in Ho Chi Minh City, in the country’s southern
region. Planning is under way, however, for construction of
Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plants in the capital of Hanoi and neighboring
cities in northern Vietnam. The group is coordinating with local
organizations in project planning, but with the need to carry out data
collection and sales activities more closely with central government
agencies in the capital, it decided to open a Hanoi Branch. The new
branch will undertake sales and procurement support activities for EfW
plants as well as other products, and sales activities for HZV’s
operation and maintenance (O&M) business.
Outline of branch
Name: Hitachi Zosen Vietnam Co., Ltd. Hanoi Branch
Branch manager: Yoshiharu Suzuki
Location:
Sun Red River 8th Floor, 23 Phan Chu Trinh Street, Phan Chu Trinh
Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, Vietnam
Contact: Tel. +84-24-3823-8980/8981 / Fax. +84-24-3823-8982
Business activities:
Data collection, and sales and procurement support in Vietnam
centering on Hanoi and neighboring cities
Future outlook
Hitachi Zosen has a track record of
delivering chemical plants, and hydraulic gates and steel pipes for
hydroelectric facilities in Vietnam. In 2017 it delivered the country’s
first industrial waste power generation plant in a project organized by
Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization
(NEDO). The Hitachi Zosen Group as a whole hopes to draw on this
experience and further expand business centering on the environmental
field. Toward HZV’s goal of being a hub of engineering in Southeast
Asia, the Hanoi Branch will promote particularly sales and procurement
support activities, and coordinate with bases in nearby countries to
engage in projects throughout Southeast Asia.
