Hitachi Zosen : Vietnam Co., Ltd. Opens Branch in Hanoi

Hitachi Zosen Corporation’s subsidiary Hitachi Zosen Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; President Hiroshi Kiyono; HZV) has opened a branch in Hanoi that will commence operations on October 1.

Objective of branch opening

The Hitachi Zosen Group in Vietnam comprises the Hitachi Zosen Ho Chi Minh Office and the HZV head office, both located in Ho Chi Minh City, in the country’s southern region. Planning is under way, however, for construction of Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plants in the capital of Hanoi and neighboring cities in northern Vietnam. The group is coordinating with local organizations in project planning, but with the need to carry out data collection and sales activities more closely with central government agencies in the capital, it decided to open a Hanoi Branch. The new branch will undertake sales and procurement support activities for EfW plants as well as other products, and sales activities for HZV’s operation and maintenance (O&M) business.

Outline of branch 1. Name: Hitachi Zosen Vietnam Co., Ltd. Hanoi Branch 2. Branch manager: Yoshiharu Suzuki 3. Location: Sun Red River 8th Floor, 23 Phan Chu Trinh Street, Phan Chu Trinh Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, Vietnam 4. Contact: Tel. +84-24-3823-8980/8981 / Fax. +84-24-3823-8982 5. Business activities: Data collection, and sales and procurement support in Vietnam centering on Hanoi and neighboring cities

Future outlook

Hitachi Zosen has a track record of delivering chemical plants, and hydraulic gates and steel pipes for hydroelectric facilities in Vietnam. In 2017 it delivered the country’s first industrial waste power generation plant in a project organized by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The Hitachi Zosen Group as a whole hopes to draw on this experience and further expand business centering on the environmental field. Toward HZV’s goal of being a hub of engineering in Southeast Asia, the Hanoi Branch will promote particularly sales and procurement support activities, and coordinate with bases in nearby countries to engage in projects throughout Southeast Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005376/en/