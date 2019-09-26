Log in
HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD

(0982)
HJ Capital International : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2)(n) OF THE LISTING RULES

09/26/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 982)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2)(n)

OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.51B(2) and 13.51(2)(n) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

On 23 September 2019 (after trading hours), the board (the "Board") of directors (the

  • Directors") of the Company has been informed by Dr. Chen Jieping ("Dr. Chen"), an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of the audit committee of the Company, in relation to a decision of public criticism made by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") against Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co., Ltd. ("La Chapelle", a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with its A shares listed on the SSE (stock code: 603157) and H shares listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 06116)) and its relevant responsible persons. Such decision was made on the basis that there was a change of direction in profit and loss between the actual and the estimated 2018 results of La Chapelle and that a revision announcement was not made at an appropriate time. Therefore, the SSE made a public criticism on La Chapelle and its relevant responsible persons, including Dr. Chen, who was then serving as the independent director and the chairman of the audit committee of the board of La Chapelle. For details, please refer to the disciplinary decision letter on the website of SSE.

Dr. Chen resigned all duties in La Chapelle in August 2019, which became effective after the election of the new independent director at its general meeting in October 2019.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Dr. Chen is an independent non-executive Director of the Company, and is not involved in the daily operation of our Company. To the knowledge and information of the Board, the disciplinary action is unrelated to Directors or senior management members of the Company or any business, financial condition or operations of the Group (except for the fact that Dr. Chen is an independent non-executive Director of the Company), and will have no material adverse impact on the Group. After due and careful consideration, the Board (other than Dr. Chen) considers that the background, expertise, skills, experience and independence of Dr. Chen can facilitate the decision-making ability of the Board, and is beneficial to the development and management of each business of the Group, and that to the knowledge of the Company, Dr. Chen does not have any negative directorship performance record except the disciplinary action decision. Hence, the Company intends to continue to appoint Dr. Chen as an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of the audit committee of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to Dr. Chen that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matter that shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to the directorship of Dr. Chen.

By order of the Board

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Li Guangning

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director) and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-executive Directors).

- 2 -

Disclaimer

iOne Holdings Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 14:52:05 UTC
