HJ Capital International : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 13.51B(2) AND 13.51(2)(n) OF THE LISTING RULES

Dr. Chen is an independent non-executive Director of the Company, and is not involved in the daily operation of our Company. To the knowledge and information of the Board, the disciplinary action is unrelated to Directors or senior management members of the Company or any business, financial condition or operations of the Group (except for the fact that Dr. Chen is an independent non-executive Director of the Company), and will have no material adverse impact on the Group. After due and careful consideration, the Board (other than Dr. Chen) considers that the background, expertise, skills, experience and independence of Dr. Chen can facilitate the decision-making ability of the Board, and is beneficial to the development and management of each business of the Group, and that to the knowledge of the Company, Dr. Chen does not have any negative directorship performance record except the disciplinary action decision. Hence, the Company intends to continue to appoint Dr. Chen as an independent non-executive Director and the chairman of the audit committee of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to Dr. Chen that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, nor is there any other matter that shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to the directorship of Dr. Chen.

By order of the Board

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Li Guangning

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director) and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-executive Directors).