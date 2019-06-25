HJ Capital International : CONNECTED TRANSACTION CORPORATE VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICES

Each Video Production Service Agreement individually constitutes a connected transaction of the Company and is fully exempt from reporting, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and Shareholders' approval requirements. However, as the Video Production Service Agreements have been entered into by the Consultant Company with the Parties within a 12-month period and are of similar nature, i.e. in relation to video production services, the transactions contemplated thereunder shall be aggregated as if they were one transaction pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules. Since all applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Video Production Service Agreements in aggregate exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5% and the aggregate consideration is more than HKD3,000,000 but less than HKD10,000,000, the entering into of the Video Production Service Agreements is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from circular (including independent financial advice) and Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 25 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Consultant Company entered into a total of eight video production service agreements (collectively, the "Video Production Service Agreements" and each a "Video Production Service Agreement") pursuant to which the Consultant Company had agreed to provide corporate video production services at an aggregate consideration of RMB6,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HKD6,818,182).

VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICE AGREEMENTS

Save as the Counterparty (as defined below), details of the services to be provided and the consideration of each relevant Video Production Service Agreement, the principal terms of all Video Production Service Agreements are identical in all material respects. The principal terms of the Video Production Service Agreements are set out below: