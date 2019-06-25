HJ Capital International : CONNECTED TRANSACTION CORPORATE VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICES
06/25/2019 | 12:11pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 982)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
CORPORATE VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICES
VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICE AGREEMENTS
On 25 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Consultant Company entered into the Video Production Service Agreements with each of Zhuhai Huafa, Zhuhai Huachuang Investment, Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations, Zhuhai Huapin Marketing, Zhuhai Huafa Modern Services, Zhuhai Huafa Commercial & Trading, Zhuhai Development Investment and Infinity (Zhuhai) Venture Capital, pursuant to which the Consultant Company agreed to provide corporate video production services at an aggregate consideration of RMB6,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HKD6,818,182).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As (i) Zhuhai Huafa, an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 36.88% of the total issued share capital of the Company, is one of the Counterparties under the Video Production Service Agreements; (ii) Zhuhai Huafa is indirectly interested in 49.0% of the equity interest in Infinity (Zhuhai) Venture Capital; and (iii) the remaining Counterparties are all subsidiaries of Zhuhai Huafa, therefore each Counterparty under the Video Production Service Agreements is a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and the transaction contemplated under each Video Production Service Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company.
Each Video Production Service Agreement individually constitutes a connected transaction of the Company and is fully exempt from reporting, announcement, circular (including independent financial advice) and Shareholders' approval requirements. However, as the Video Production Service Agreements have been entered into by the Consultant Company with the Parties within a 12-month period and are of similar nature, i.e. in relation to video production services, the transactions contemplated thereunder shall be aggregated as if they were one transaction pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules. Since all applicable percentage ratios calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Video Production Service Agreements in aggregate exceeds 0.1% but is less than 5% and the aggregate consideration is more than HKD3,000,000 but less than HKD10,000,000, the entering into of the Video Production Service Agreements is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from circular (including independent financial advice) and Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 25 June 2019 (after trading hours), the Consultant Company entered into a total of eight video production service agreements (collectively, the "Video Production Service Agreements" and each a "Video Production Service Agreement") pursuant to which the Consultant Company had agreed to provide corporate video production services at an aggregate consideration of RMB6,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HKD6,818,182).
VIDEO PRODUCTION SERVICE AGREEMENTS
Save as the Counterparty (as defined below), details of the services to be provided and the consideration of each relevant Video Production Service Agreement, the principal terms of all Video Production Service Agreements are identical in all material respects. The principal terms of the Video Production Service Agreements are set out below:
Date
25 June 2019
Parties
(A)
The Consultant Company; and
(B)
with respect to each Video Production Service Agreement, each
of the following counterparties ("Counterparties" and each a
"Counterparty"):
(1)
Zhuhai Huafa;
(2)
Zhuhai Huachuang Investment;
(3)
Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations;
(4)
Zhuhai Huapin Marketing;
(5)
Zhuhai Huafa Modern Services;
Zhuhai Huafa Commercial & Trading;
Zhuhai Development Investment; and
Infinity (Zhuhai) Venture Capital.
Consideration
The individual consideration for each Video Production Service Agreement entered into between the Consultant Company and each of Zhuhai Huafa, Zhuhai Huachuang Investment, Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations, Zhuhai Huapin Marketing, Zhuhai Huafa Modern Services, Zhuhai Huafa Commercial & Trading, Zhuhai Development Investment and Infinity (Zhuhai) Venture Capital, is RMB900,000, RMB900,000, RMB900,000, RMB1,100,000, RMB900,000, RMB900,000, RMB190,000 and RMB210,000, respectively. The aggregate consideration of the Video Production Service Agreements is RMB6,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HKD6,818,182).
PAYMENT TERMS
Upon passing the quality acceptance test, within a certain number of business days (30 business days for Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations and seven business days for all other Counterparties), the Counterparty shall settle payment of the relevant service fee for each respective Video Production Service Agreement in full. The consideration was determined by the Parties on arm's length basis with reference to comparable market practice for similar services.
Services to be provided
The Consultant Company is engaged by each of the Counterparties to produce a film (including but not limited to idea conception, filming and post production edits) to promote certain services of the relevant Counterparty relating to different business segments and industries Zhuhai Huafa conducts business in as follows:
Counterparty
Business Segments
1.
Zhuhai Huafa
- general promotion of Zhuhai Huafa
2.
Zhuhai Huachuang Investment
- financial services business
3.
Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations
- urban operations business in Wuhan
4.
Zhuhai Huapin Marketing
- real estate business
5.
Zhuhai Huafa Modern Services
- modern services business in Wuhan
6.
Zhuhai Huafa Commercial & Trading
- commerce and trading business in Wuhan
7.
Zhuhai Development Investment
- general promotion of Zhuhai Development
Investment
8.
Infinity (Zhuhai) Venture Capital
- general promotion of Infinity (Zhuhai) Venture
Capital
The entire film production process will be supervised by the relevant Counterparty and the promotional film will be produced in accordance with the execution script confirmed and agreed between the relevant Parties at the final pre-production meeting prior to filming.
Pursuant to each respective Video Production Service Agreement:
the relevant Counterparty shall, inter alia:
appoint a representative to be responsible for film production liaison matters;
have the right of enquiry on production progress and the right to provide opinion on general issues; and
be responsible for providing the film shooting site and shooting materials.
the Consultant Company shall, inter alia:
appoint a representative to be responsible for film production liaison matters;
have the right to request Counterparty to provide any information as required during production of the promotional film; and
deliver the final promotional film to the Counterparty in a timely manner.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES
The Group and Consultant Company
The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of financial advisory services, securities underwriting and consultancy, securities and futures brokerage, equity research business, money lending business, financial printing services, hotel management and advisory services, and consultancy services in relation to convention and event planning. The Consultant Company is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company whose scope of business includes, inter alia, (i) organizing, and hosting domestic and overseas conventions, exhibitions, roadshows, conferences, cultural and art exchange activities, cocktails, seminars and press conferences; and (ii) undertaking production design, publication, consulting, marketing, event planning, management and promotional activities.
The Counterparties
Zhuhai Huafa
Zhuhai Huafa is an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company, interested in approximately 36.88% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Zhuhai Huafa is
state-ownedenterprise wholly-owned by Zhuhai State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission, and, through its subsidiaries, is principally engaged in urban operations (being the primary land development, construction and development of major infrastructure facilities), property development, financial services, industrial investment, sales and trading (trading of raw materials, construction materials and commodities) as well as modern services (being the development, construction and management of facilities for conferences education, tourism, hotel and exhibitions, including the provision of property management services).
Zhuhai Huachuang Investment
Zhuhai Huachuang Investment is an indirect subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa. Zhuhai Huachuang Investment is principally engaged in project investment, investment management, industrial investment, project investment consultancy, consumer goods consultancy, financial consultancy, venture capital and investment consultancy.
Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations
Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations is an indirect subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa. Zhuhai Huafa Urban Operations is principally engaged in comprehensive development of urban areas, development and operations of parks, development and construction of public service facilities, urban renewal and transformation, and public property development.
Zhuhai Huapin Marketing
Zhuhai Huapin Marketing is an indirect subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa. Zhuhai Huapin Marketing is principally engaged in consultancy and planning of marketing activities, project feasibility analysis, market research, project agency and project management.
Zhuhai Huafa Modern Services
Zhuhai Huafa Modern Services is an indirect subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa. Zhuhai Huafa Modern Services primarily focus on the development, construction and management of facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, primarily for development projects operated by Zhuhai Huafa's urban operations business, as well as the provision of various other ancillary services, including culture, education and tourism services.
