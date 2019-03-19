HJ Capital International : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPERTY LEASE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROPERTY LEASE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

On 19 March 2019 (after trading hours), Zhuhai SZM (as the lessor) and the Management Company (as the lessee) entered into the Property Lease Framework Agreement for the Target Term, including a fixed term of twelve (12) months.

Pursuant to the Property Lease Framework Agreement, Zhuhai SZM agreed to lease the Target Property to the Management Company, and the Management Company agreed to rent the Target Property.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As Zhuhai SZM is an indirect subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa, an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 36.88% of the total issued share capital of the Company, Zhuhai SZM is a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the Property Lease Framework Agreement constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company and since various applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Property Lease Framework Agreement are over 5% and the annual rent payable by the Management Company is greater than HKD10,000,000, the entering into of the Property Lease Framework Agreement is subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

An Independent Board Committee has been formed to consider and advise the Independent Shareholders as to whether the terms of the Property Lease Framework Agreement, the transactions contemplated thereunder, and its annual cap for the First-Year and each of the remaining two years of the Target Term are fair and reasonable, and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and to advise the Independent Shareholders as to how to vote at the SGM. The Independent Financial Adviser will be appointed to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this respect.

A circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Property Lease Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Property Lease Framework Agreement; (iii) the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders; and (iv) a notice convening the SGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders no more than 15 business days after the publication of this announcement in accordance with the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the company dated 21 February 2019 in relation to the successful bid relating to the Target Property.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 19 March 2019 (after trading hours), Zhuhai SZM and the Management Company entered into the Property Lease Framework Agreement.

The principal terms of the Property Lease Framework Agreement are set out below.

Date:

19 March 2019

Parties:

(i) Zhuhai SZM (as the lessor); and

(ii) the Management Company (as the lessee)

Term:

The target term shall not exceed three years, including a fixed term of twelve (12) months immediately after the effectiveness of the Property Lease Framework Agreement, (the "Target Term") subject to the negotiation as stipulated below.

Subject matter:

Pursuant to the Property Lease Framework Agreement, Zhuhai SZM agreed to lease the Target Property, and the Management Company agreed to rent the Target Property. The Management Company has the right to use and operate the Target Property in accordance with the Property Lease Framework Agreement.

The first year of the Target Term shall be fixed and the Parties shall negotiate on the rent payable for the remainder of the Target Term after the first year as contemplated under the Property Lease Framework Agreement within 30 days before the end of the first twelve (12) months after the Property Lease Framework Agreement takes effect (the "First Year") and a new property lease agreement will be signed. The Property Lease Framework Agreement will automatically be terminated if: (i) the Parties decided not to renew the Property Lease Framework Agreement after the First Year; (ii) force majeure or government actions causing the Property Lease Framework Agreement not being able to be performed; or (iii) the Parties are unable to reach an agreement during the negotiation and sign a new property lease agreement for any of the remaining period of the Target Term contemplated under the Property Lease Framework Agreement.

Zhuhai SZM has the right to terminate the Property Lease Framework Agreement if, among other things, the Management Company (i) is unable to pay rent to Zhuhai SZM for thirty (30) days; (ii) is bankrupt due to arrears of employees' wages and mismanagement; (iii) not being able to operate for thirty (30) business days on any accumulative basis as a result of any dispute, proceedings or seizure of property; (iv) engages in illegal activities in the Target Property; (v) sub-lets or licenses the Target Property to other parties; or (vi) causes damage to the main structure of the Target Property and such damage has not been rectified for fifteen (15) business days after Zhuhai SZM has issued a rectification notice.

The Management Company has the right to terminate the Property Lease Framework Agreement if (i) the actual condition of the Target Property is materially inconsistent with the description stipulated under the Property Lease Framework Agreement or (ii) Zhuhai SZM delays the delivery of the Target Property for a period of thirty (30) days after the target delivery date as stipulated in the Property Lease Framework Agreement.

During the Target Term, if the Property Lease Framework Agreement is terminated due to urban planning and construction, government resumption, etc., the Management Company shall vacate and return the Target Property unconditionally, and Zhuhai SZM shall negotiate the compensation amount with relevant authorities.

Return of the Target Property: Within forty-five (45) business days upon the end of the Target Term or the termination of the Property Lease Framework Agreement (whichever is earlier), the Management Company shall return the Target Property to Zhuhai SZM with reasonable good condition and checked by the finance department of the Parties according to a handover list and requirements. Zhuhai SZM shall complete the acceptance of the Target Property within fifteen (15) business days after the Management Company returns the Target Property and the Target Property shall be handed over after Zhuhai SZM has completed the acceptance. If Zhuhai SZM fails to complete the acceptance within the above mentioned time limit and fails to notify the Management Company in advance for an extension, it is deemed that Zhuhai SZM has no objection to the condition of the Target Property and the return of the Target Property has been completed.

Individual Lease Agreements: In compliance with the terms and conditions of the Property

Lease Framework Agreement, the Management Company or its subsidiaries shall enter into separate lease agreements to set out the specific provisions of the leasing of the Target Property (the "Individual Lease Agreements") with Zhuhai SZM for the subsequent period of the Target Term after the First Year. The terms and conditions of the Individual Lease Agreements shall be determined by the signing Parties through arm's length negotiations in accordance with the terms of the Property Lease Framework Agreement and based on the principles of fairness and reasonableness.

Price and basis of pricing:

The rent was determined by the Parties through arm's length negotiations with reference to (i) the final tender price of an annual fee regarding the successful bid relating to the Target Property as announced by the Company on 21 February 2019; (ii) the relevant valuation conducted by an independent professional valuer using a market approach; (iii) the prevailing market rent charged for properties of similar qualities in the vicinity of the Target Property (iv) the general economic environment and property rental market at the time of negotiating the rent; and (v) the development potential of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the hotel market.

Payments for the rent under the Property Lease Framework Agreement shall be settled by cash or any other means otherwise agreed by the signing Parties, and shall be paid by the Management Company quarterly.

Conditions precedent:

The Property Lease Framework Agreement is conditional upon, among others, (i) the Company having obtained its Independent Shareholders' approval of the Property Lease Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) all the necessary authorisations, filings, confirmations, permits, consents and approvals for the transactions contemplated under the Property Lease Framework Agreement being obtained; (iii) all the necessary certificates, licenses, registrations and permits, etc. for the Target Property being obtained by the Management Company; (iv) Starwood Asia Pacific Hotels & Resorts Pte Ltd, the current hotel management service provider of the Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel, is satisfied with its due diligence on the Management Company and agrees to continue to perform hotel management services; (v) all other connected transactions relevant to the operation of the Target Property (if any) have been approved by the Independent Shareholders and (vi) all representations and warranties under the Property Lease Framework Agreement being true, accurate, complete and not misleading.

Conditions precedent set out in (i), (iii) to (v) above cannot be relinquished or waived. If any of the Conditions Precedent cannot be fulfilled (or relinquished or waived, where applicable) on or before 31 December 2019 (or such other date as agreed in writing between the Parties to the Property Lease Framework Agreement), the Property Lease Framework Agreement and the transaction as contemplated thereunder shall be forthwith terminated and be of no effect.

With respect to the Target Property, in determining whether the rent and/or payment terms offered by the Zhuhai SZM are fair and reasonable or no less favourable than those offered by the Independent Third Parties, the Group has established effective methods and procedures by obtaining and comparing price references from the market to the extent that those properties and ancillary equipment and facilities are of comparable location, area and usage, etc..

Subject to the Independent Shareholders' approval, the Board (except for those having material interests in the relevant transaction(s) which have to be abstained from voting in the relevant Board meeting(s)), shall be authorised to sign the Individual Lease Agreements relating to the subsequent period other than the First Year of the Target Term.