HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD

(0982)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/20
0.22 HKD   +4.76%
HJ Capital International : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

06/21/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 982)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements dated 29 April 2019 and 22 May 2019 (the "Announcements") issued by HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement (as defined in the Announcements), which constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further particulars of the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement together with the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, and a notice convening the SGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 21 June 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 5 July 2019.

By Order of the Board of

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Li Guangning

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman); Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong, Mr. Shong Hugo and Mr. Qie Yan (all being Non-executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-executive Directors).

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

iOne Holdings Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 13:04:05 UTC
