HJ Capital International : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements dated 29 April 2019 and 22 May 2019 (the "Announcements") issued by HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") in relation to the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement (as defined in the Announcements), which constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, further particulars of the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement together with the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, and a notice convening the SGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 21 June 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 5 July 2019.

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

