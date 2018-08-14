HJ Capital International : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 982)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the "SGM") of the Shareholders of HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 31 August 2018 at Unit 3605, 36/F, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and, if thought fit, to approve: "THAT

(a) the entering into of the Financial Services Master Agreement and the Non-exempt CCTs (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 15 August 2018), a copy of which has been produced to the SGM and marked "A" and initialled by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the implementation thereof be and are hereby confirmed, approved, authorised and ratified."

(b) any one director or duly authorised signatory of the Company or any two directors or duly authorised signatories of the Company, if the affixing of the common seal of the Company is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to execute (and, if necessary, affix the common seal of the Company to) any such documents, instruments and agreements and to do any such acts or things as may be deemed by him/her/them in his/her/their absolute discretion

to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the Financial Services Master Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and the implementation thereof."

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Li Guangning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong, Mr. Shong Hugo and Mr. Qie Yan (all being Non-executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-executive Directors).

Notes:

1. Eligibility for Attending the SGM In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the SGM, unregistered holders of Shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 27

August 2018.

2. Proxy (1) Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the SGM may appoint a proxy, or if a Shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of Shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy. (2) A proxy shall be appointed by a Shareholder by a written instrument signed by the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If the written instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation of such attorney shall be notarised. (3) To be valid, the notarised power of attorney or other document(s) of authorisation (if any) and the form of proxy shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the SGM and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

3. Registration Procedures for Attending the SGM A Shareholder or his proxy shall produce his identification document when attending the SGM. Where a Shareholder is a legal person, the legal representative of that Shareholder or that person authorised by its board of directors or other governing body shall produce a copy of the resolutions of the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder appointing such person to attend the SGM.