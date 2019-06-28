Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  HJ Capital International Holdings Co Ltd    0982   BMG493651282

HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD

(0982)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HJ Capital International : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 982)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the "SGM") of the Shareholders of HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019 at Unit 3605, 36/F, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and, if thought fit, to approve:

"THAT

  1. the entering into of the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the annual caps, a copy of which has been produced to the SGM and marked "A" and initialled by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the implementation thereof be and are hereby confirmed, approved, authorised and ratified.
  2. any one director or duly authorised signatory of the Company or any two directors or duly authorised signatories of the Company, if the affixing of the common seal of the Company is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to execute (and, if necessary, affix the common seal of the Company to) any such documents, instruments and agreements and to do any such acts or things as may be deemed by him/her/them in his/her/their absolute discretion to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the
  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and the implementation thereof."

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Li Guangning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 July 2019

Notes:

  1. Eligibility for Attending the SGM
    In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the SGM, unregistered holders of Shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 15 July 2019.
  2. Proxy
    1. Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the SGM may appoint a proxy, or if a Shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of Shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.
    2. A proxy shall be appointed by a Shareholder by a written instrument signed by the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney(s). If the written instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation of such attorney shall be notarised.
    3. To be valid, the notarised power of attorney or other document(s) of authorisation (if any) and the form of proxy shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a Shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the SGM and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  4. Registration Procedures for Attending the SGM
    A Shareholder or his proxy shall produce his identification document when attending the SGM. Where a Shareholder is a legal person, the legal representative of that Shareholder or that person authorised by its board of directors or other governing body shall produce a copy of the resolutions of the board of directors or other governing body of such Shareholder appointing such person to attend the SGM.

- 2 -

  1. Closure of Register of Members
    The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday, 16 July 2019 to Friday, 19 July 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered.
  2. Method of Voting at the SGM
    The resolution at the SGM will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
  3. Miscellaneous
    1. The SGM of the Company is expected to be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019. Shareholders attending the SGM shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
    2. The address of Tricor Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong is Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
    3. The registered office, principal place of business in Hong Kong and the contact details of the Company are:

Registered office:

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM11

Bermuda

Principal place of

Room 3605, 36/F, Cheung Kong Center

business in Hong

2 Queen's Road Central, Central

Kong:

Hong Kong

Contact details:

Telephone: (+852) 3465 5300

Fax: (+852) 3465 5333

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director) and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-executive Directors).

- 3 -

Disclaimer

iOne Holdings Limited published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 01:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL H
09:48pHJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
09:48pHJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of non-executive director, appointment of..
PU
09:48pHJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 2..
PU
06/25HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Connected transaction corporate video production serv..
PU
06/21HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
06/12HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Notice of special general meeting
PU
05/24HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
05/22HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
05/22HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 22..
PU
05/06HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
More news
Chart HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
HJ Capital International Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Xie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guang Ning Li Chairman
Jiang Wu Chief Financial Officer
Jie Ping Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Yung Hoi Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD136.56%296
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO LTD11.55%1 537
TUNGKONG CO LTD--.--%862
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA40.10%702
VALID SOLUCOES SA-13.33%284
EXONE CO40.48%135
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About