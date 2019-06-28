HJ Capital International : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 982)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the "SGM") of the Shareholders of HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019 at Unit 3605, 36/F, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and, if thought fit, to approve:

"THAT

the entering into of the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the annual caps, a copy of which has been produced to the SGM and marked "A" and initialled by the chairman of the SGM for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the implementation thereof be and are hereby confirmed, approved, authorised and ratified. any one director or duly authorised signatory of the Company or any two directors or duly authorised signatories of the Company, if the affixing of the common seal of the Company is necessary, be and is/are hereby authorised for and on behalf of the Company to execute (and, if necessary, affix the common seal of the Company to) any such documents, instruments and agreements and to do any such acts or things as may be deemed by him/her/them in his/her/their absolute discretion to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the