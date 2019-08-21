Log in
HJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD

(0982)
HJ Capital International : NSIDE INFORMATION ANTICIPATION OF DECREASE IN LOSS

08/21/2019 | 12:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 982)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANTICIPATION OF DECREASE IN LOSS

This announcement is made by the board ("Board") of directors of HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group expects to record a significant decrease in its net loss by over 50% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease is mainly attributable to (i) an increase in consultancy income from financial services segment, and (ii) additional income derived from commencement of new business segment, namely, hotel advisory, hotel management and exhibition services planning segments, in the last quarter of 2018.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing the results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the management of the Group on the basis of the unaudited management accounts of the Group and other information available for the time being, and such information has not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. The Company will announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as soon as practicable in compliance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Li Guangning

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms.Guo Jin (Executive Director) and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-executive Directors).

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

iOne Holdings Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 04:27:09 UTC
