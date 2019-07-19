HJ Capital International : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 982)

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 19 JULY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution approving the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM held on 19 July 2019 by way of poll.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 April 2019, the circular of the Company dated 2 July 2019 (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM dated 2 July 2019 (the "Notice") in relation to the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement, which constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM held on 19 July 2019 by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:

Resolution Number of Votes (%) For Against To approve the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework 2,584,121,125 0 Agreement and the transactions contemplated (100.00%) (0.00%) thereunder.