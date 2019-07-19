HJ Capital International : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 JULY 2019
07/19/2019 | 06:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 982)
POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 19 JULY 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution approving the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM held on 19 July 2019 by way of poll.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 April 2019, the circular of the Company dated 2 July 2019 (the "Circular") and the notice of SGM dated 2 July 2019 (the "Notice") in relation to the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework Agreement, which constitutes a continuing connected transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
RESULTS OF THE SGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM held on 19 July 2019 by way of poll. The poll results are as follows:
Resolution
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
To approve the Hotel Consultancy Services Framework
2,584,121,125
0
Agreement and the transactions contemplated
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
thereunder.
Notes:
The full text of the Resolution was set out in the Notice.
As all of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
As at the date of the SGM, the total number of Shares of the Company in issue was 10,060,920,000 Shares.
As stated in the Circular, Huajin Investment (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhuhai Huafa) abstained from voting at the SGM for the Resolution above. As at the date of the SGM, Huajin Investment held 3,710,750,000 Shares, representing 36.88% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Except as disclosed above: (i) no Shareholders were entitled to attend but were required to abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules; (ii) no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the SGM; and (iii) no Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the SGM. Accordingly, an aggregate of 6,350,170,000 Shares entitled the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution above.
The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.
By order of the Board
HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited
Li Guangning
Executive Director and Chairman
Hong Kong, 19 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director) and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-executive Directors).
