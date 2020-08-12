Log in
HJ CAPITAL (INTERNATIONAL) HOLDINGS COMP

(982)
HJ Capital International : PROFIT WARNING ANTICIPATION OF DECREASE IN PROFIT

08/12/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 982)

PROFIT WARNING

ANTICIPATION OF DECREASE IN PROFIT

This announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors of HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group is expected to record a net profit of not less than HK$2.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which represented a substantial decrease as compared with the restated net profit of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The restatement of the Group's net profit recorded for the corresponding period in 2019 as result of business combination under common control is mainly to reflect (i) the completion of acquisition of Concord Bright Holdings Limited in January 2020 to commence provision of property management services and related value-added services in China, and

  1. the lease of Huafa Place (華發行政公寓) and Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel (珠海華發喜來登酒 店) by the Group to use and operate the hotels ("Hotel Operation Business") pursuant to the property lease framework agreement dated 19 March 2019.
  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The decrease in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared with the restated net profit for the first half of 2019, was mainly attributable to (i) the expected net loss for the financial printing services and related investments holding segment ("Financial Printing Business") owing to the intensive peer competition in the financial printing services industry, the fluctuations of the market condition, and the slowdown in capital and initial public offering activities due to COVID-19 epidemic and social movement in Hong Kong. As announced in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2020, the Company disposed the Financial Printing Business in June 2020; and (ii) the expected net loss for the Hotel Operation Business owing to a significant decline in the number of tourists travelling to/within Mainland China as a result of COVID-19 epidemic, for the corresponding period.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing the results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management on the basis of the unaudited management accounts of the Group and other information available for the time being, and such information has not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. The unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to be published in August 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Li Guangning

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (all being Executive Directors); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-Executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Mr. Pu Yonghao and Mr. Guo Shihai (all being Independent Non-Executive Directors).

- 2 -

