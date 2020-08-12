HJ Capital International : PROFIT WARNING ANTICIPATION OF DECREASE IN PROFIT

The decrease in net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared with the restated net profit for the first half of 2019, was mainly attributable to (i) the expected net loss for the financial printing services and related investments holding segment ("Financial Printing Business") owing to the intensive peer competition in the financial printing services industry, the fluctuations of the market condition, and the slowdown in capital and initial public offering activities due to COVID-19 epidemic and social movement in Hong Kong. As announced in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2020, the Company disposed the Financial Printing Business in June 2020; and (ii) the expected net loss for the Hotel Operation Business owing to a significant decline in the number of tourists travelling to/within Mainland China as a result of COVID-19 epidemic, for the corresponding period.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing the results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management on the basis of the unaudited management accounts of the Group and other information available for the time being, and such information has not been audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. The unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are expected to be published in August 2020.

