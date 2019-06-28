HJ Capital International : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND CHANGE OF PROCESS AGENT

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that that Mr. Tze Kan Fat (謝勤發) ("Mr. Tze") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 28 June 2019. The biographical details of Mr. Tze are set out below:

Mr. Tze, aged 45, obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Finance degree from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Tze is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is currently a licenced person to carry out type 6 regulated activity (advising on corporate finance) under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)("SFO"). Mr. Tze joined the Company in March 2018 as a vice president and currently also hold positions in various subsidiaries of the Company as follows: (i) responsible officer of WAG Worldsec Corporate Finance Limited for type 6 regulated activity under the SFO; (ii) non-executive director of Huajin International Investment Management Limited; (iii) director of Huajin International Investment (Cayman) Limited; (iv) director of Huajin International Investment (Cayman) LP Limited; (v) director of Huajin International China Investment Limited; (vi) director of Huajin International Hong Kong Management Limited; (vii) director of Zhuhai Huajin Qihang Consulting Service Limited* (珠海華金啟航諮詢服務公司); (viii) director of Huajin International (BVI) Limited; and (ix) director of Huajin International Company Limited. Mr. Tze is also a senior management of company comprising Zhuhai Huafa Group Company Limited* (珠海華發集團有限公司) ("Zhuhai Huafa") and its subsidiaries. Zhuhai Huafa is an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 36.88% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Tze has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held various senior management positions in corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tze was a managing director in the corporate finance department of Yunfeng Financial Markets Limited and last held the position of executive director in the corporate finance department of RHB Capital Hong Kong Limited.

The Company has entered into a service contract ("Director's Service Contract") with Mr. Tze in relation to his appointment as an executive Director of the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from 28 June 2019, subject to (i) termination at any time by either party giving not less than three months' notice in writing; and (ii) retirement from office and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Under the Director's Service Contract, Mr. Tze is entitled to an annual Director's fee of HK$1, with discretionary bonus, and his remuneration can be adjusted by the Board later with reference to his duties and responsibilities and prevailing market conditions. Under other employment contracts entered into with the Group, Mr. Tze is entitled to an annual emolument of HK$3,000,000, with discretionary bonus, subject to his individual performance and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Tze (i) does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in shares and underlying shares of the Company and any associated corporation of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; (iii) did not hold any directorships in listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) does not have any other information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements as set out in Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other matters that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.