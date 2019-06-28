Log in
HJ Capital International : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND CHANGE OF PROCESS AGENT

06/28/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 982)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY,

CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

AND

CHANGE OF PROCESS AGENT

The Board announces that with effect from 28 June 2019:

  1. Mr. Qie Yan has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director;
  2. Mr. Tze Kan Fat has been appointed as an executive Director;
  3. Ms. Li Yanmei has tendered her resignation as the Company Secretary, Authorised Representative and Process Agent; and
  4. Ms. Chan Sau Ling has been appointed as the Company Secretary, Authorised Representative and Process Agent.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") together with its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), hereby announces that Mr. Qie Yan (郄岩) ("Mr. Qie") has tendered his resignation as a non- executive Director with effect from 28 June 2019.

Mr. Qie has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Qie for his contribution to the Company during his term of services as a non-executive Director.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that that Mr. Tze Kan Fat (謝勤發) ("Mr. Tze") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 28 June 2019. The biographical details of Mr. Tze are set out below:

Mr. Tze, aged 45, obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Finance degree from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Tze is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is currently a licenced person to carry out type 6 regulated activity (advising on corporate finance) under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong)("SFO"). Mr. Tze joined the Company in March 2018 as a vice president and currently also hold positions in various subsidiaries of the Company as follows: (i) responsible officer of WAG Worldsec Corporate Finance Limited for type 6 regulated activity under the SFO; (ii) non-executive director of Huajin International Investment Management Limited; (iii) director of Huajin International Investment (Cayman) Limited; (iv) director of Huajin International Investment (Cayman) LP Limited; (v) director of Huajin International China Investment Limited; (vi) director of Huajin International Hong Kong Management Limited; (vii) director of Zhuhai Huajin Qihang Consulting Service Limited* (珠海華金啟航諮詢服務公司); (viii) director of Huajin International (BVI) Limited; and (ix) director of Huajin International Company Limited. Mr. Tze is also a senior management of company comprising Zhuhai Huafa Group Company Limited* (珠海華發集團有限公司) ("Zhuhai Huafa") and its subsidiaries. Zhuhai Huafa is an indirect controlling shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 36.88% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Tze has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held various senior management positions in corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tze was a managing director in the corporate finance department of Yunfeng Financial Markets Limited and last held the position of executive director in the corporate finance department of RHB Capital Hong Kong Limited.

The Company has entered into a service contract ("Director's Service Contract") with Mr. Tze in relation to his appointment as an executive Director of the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from 28 June 2019, subject to (i) termination at any time by either party giving not less than three months' notice in writing; and (ii) retirement from office and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Under the Director's Service Contract, Mr. Tze is entitled to an annual Director's fee of HK$1, with discretionary bonus, and his remuneration can be adjusted by the Board later with reference to his duties and responsibilities and prevailing market conditions. Under other employment contracts entered into with the Group, Mr. Tze is entitled to an annual emolument of HK$3,000,000, with discretionary bonus, subject to his individual performance and prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Tze (i) does not have any relationships with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in shares and underlying shares of the Company and any associated corporation of the Company (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; (iii) did not hold any directorships in listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; and (iv) does not have any other information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements as set out in Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no other matters that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Tze for his new position in the Company.

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

The Board announces that Ms. Li Yanmei (李妍梅) ("Ms. Li") has tendered her resignation as the (i) company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"); (ii) authorised representative ("Authorised Representative") of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules; and (iii) authorised representative of the Company ("Process Agent") for accepting service of process or notice in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), with effect from 28 June 2019.

Ms. Li has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Chan Sau Ling (陳秀玲) ("Ms. Chan") has been appointed as the (i) Company Secretary; (ii) Authorised Representative; and (iii) Process Agent, with effect from 28 June 2019.

Ms. Chan is currently a Director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. Ms Chan is a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Governance Professional and Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries ("HKICS") and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner's Endorsement from HKICS. Ms. Chan has over 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies (including H share companies) as well as multinational, private and offshore companies.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Li for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and welcome Ms. Chan on her appointments.

By order of the Board

HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited

Li Guangning

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director) and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-Executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-Executive Directors).

  • For identification purpose only

iOne Holdings Limited published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 01:47:06 UTC
