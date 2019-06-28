HJ Capital International : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, CHANGE OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND CHANGE OF PROCESS AGENT

The Board would like to express its warmest welcome to Mr. Tze for his new position in the Company.
CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT
The Board announces that Ms. Li Yanmei (李妍梅) ("Ms. Li") has tendered her resignation as the (i) company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"); (ii) authorised representative ("Authorised Representative") of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules; and (iii) authorised representative of the Company ("Process Agent") for accepting service of process or notice in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), with effect from 28 June 2019.
Ms. Li has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Chan Sau Ling (陳秀玲) ("Ms. Chan") has been appointed as the (i) Company Secretary; (ii) Authorised Representative; and (iii) Process Agent, with effect from 28 June 2019.
Ms. Chan is currently a Director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. Ms Chan is a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Governance Professional and Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries ("HKICS") and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner's Endorsement from HKICS. Ms. Chan has over 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies (including H share companies) as well as multinational, private and offshore companies.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Li for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and welcome Ms. Chan on her appointments.
By order of the Board
HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Limited
Li Guangning
Executive Director and Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Li Guangning (Executive Director and Chairman), Mr. Xie Wei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guo Jin (Executive Director) and Mr. Tze Kan Fat (Executive Director); Ms. Zhang Kuihong and Mr. Shong Hugo (all being Non-Executive Directors); Dr. Chen Jieping, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Mr. Tse Yung Hoi (all being Independent Non-Executive Directors).
